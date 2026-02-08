Submer and Anant Raj Cloud have partnered to build sustainable, AI-ready data centres in India. This Europe-India collaboration will use advanced liquid-cooling technology to support the 'Digital India' mission and large-scale AI programs.

Submer has started a new partnership with Anant Raj Cloud, a part of Anant Raj Limited. This project is a major example of how Europe and India are working together. It brings advanced liquid-cooling and AI technology from Europe to India. Together, they will build sustainable data centres that help India keep its data secure and support the "Digital India" mission.

Building for High-Density AI Workloads

The two companies want to build data centres across India that are ready for heavy AI work. These facilities will use high-density and energy-efficient systems. This will enable businesses and the government to run large-scale AI programs with lower power consumption.

Europe-based Submer will provide its modular infrastructure and its "InferX" platform to help manage these tasks easily. Anant Raj Cloud is already a key player in India's technology space. It has large campuses in Manesar and Panchkula. The company is now moving beyond simple data storage to build high-tech homes for powerful GPUs. This change aligns with the goals of the 2026-27 Union Budget, which aims to make India a hub for AI and semiconductors.

Leadership on the Strategic Collaboration

Patrick Smets, the CEO of Submer, said, "India is at a pivotal moment in its digital transformation. By combining Submer's modular datacenter infrastructure, liquid cooling technologies and prefabricated MEP systems with Anant Raj's existing Data Centre Infrastructure & Cloud Services and campus development capabilities, we bring high-performance AI compute online fast while significantly reducing environmental impact."

The partnership also focuses on making better use of space. Dev Tyagi, the President of UKI, India, and Asia at Submer, noted that this plan "supports far higher computing capacity in the same physical footprint." He added that this creates a "sovereign and sustainable path for AI adoption with speed and scale."

Amit Sarin, the Managing Director of Anant Raj Limited, expressed pride in leading AI efforts in India. He said that working with Submer and InferX "provides the perfect solution to support our economic growth." He also noted that these investments align with the Prime Minister's vision for a self-reliant India.

The official agreement for this partnership will be exchanged at the upcoming India AI Impact Summit 2026. (ANI)