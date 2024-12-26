Stock market holidays 2025: Complete list of BSE and NSE holidays month-by-month

In addition to these Indian holidays, global stock exchanges, including those in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe, will also remain closed for Christmas, creating a synchronized closure across global markets.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) have officially announced the trading holiday schedule for 2025. There are a total of 14 holidays throughout the year, with closures taking place on key national and religious observances. These closures will impact trading on both equity and commodity markets.

The first holiday of 2025 will fall on February 26, Wednesday, in observance of Mahashivratri. Following that, the markets will be closed on March 14 (Friday) for Holi, and March 31 (Monday) for Id-Ul-Fitr. April will see three holidays: April 10 (Thursday) for Shri Mahavir Jayanti, April 14 (Monday) for Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti, and April 18 (Friday) for Good Friday.

May will have one trading holiday on May 1 (Thursday) in celebration of Maharashtra Day. In August, two holidays are scheduled: August 15 (Friday) for Independence Day and August 27 (Wednesday) for Ganesh Chaturthi. October will also have three holidays, with October 2 (Thursday) marking Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti/Dussehra, October 21 (Tuesday) for Diwali Laxmi Pujan (Muhurat Trading), and October 22 (Wednesday) for Diwali Balipratipada.

November will see one holiday on November 5 (Wednesday) for Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev, while the final holiday of the year will be December 25 (Thursday) for Christmas.

In addition to these Indian holidays, global stock exchanges, including those in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe, will also remain closed for Christmas, creating a synchronized closure across global markets. This widespread observance allows traders and investors to take a break and spend time with their families.

On December 25, both the BSE and NSE will suspend trading across all segments, including equities, derivatives, and securities lending and borrowing (SLB). Additionally, commodity markets such as the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) and the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) will also be closed for both the morning and evening sessions.

Investors and traders must plan their trading activities around these closures, as the suspension of trading can impact market liquidity and strategy. Moreover, with many investors taking time off during the festive period, trading volumes are expected to be lower upon resumption, which may influence market dynamics. The holiday schedule is a critical aspect for traders to keep in mind to optimize their investment strategies for the coming year.

Here's a breakdown of the stock market holidays in 2025:

February 26 (Wednesday): Mahashivratri
March 14 (Friday): Holi
March 31 (Monday): Id-Ul-Fitr
April 10 (Thursday): Shri Mahavir Jayanti
April 14 (Monday): Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti
April 18 (Friday): Good Friday
May 1 (Thursday): Maharashtra Day
August 15 (Friday): Independence Day
August 27 (Wednesday): Ganesh Chaturthi
October 2 (Thursday): Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti/Dussehra
October 21 (Tuesday): Diwali Laxmi Pujan (Muhurat Trading)
October 22 (Wednesday): Diwali Balipratipada
November 5 (Wednesday): Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev
December 25 (Thursday): Christmas

