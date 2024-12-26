'Celebs responsible for fans, no compromise on law & order': Revanth Reddy to Telugu film body on Pushpa 2 row

There will be no compromise in ensuring law and order - Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's firm message to Telugu movie actors, director, and producers Thursday in a big meeting amid strained ties with the film fraternity over the Pushpa 2 stampede row and the arrest of actor Allu Arjun.

BREAKING: 'No compromise on law & order': Revanth Reddy to Telugu film body on Pushpa 2 stampede row shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Dec 26, 2024, 12:01 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 26, 2024, 12:36 PM IST

Top names in the Telugu film industry, including producer and Allu Arjun's father, Allu Aravind, held a crucial meeting with Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Thursday amid the row over the Pushpa 2 stampede case. Telangana Film Development Corporation (FDC) chairperson and popular producer Dil Raju said the meeting with Revanth Reddy was to foster "healthy relations" between the government and the industry.

In a firm message to Telugu movie actors, director, and producers, Revanth Reddy said, "there will be no compromise in ensuring law and order".

The Chief Minister said crowd-control is as much the responsibility of celebrities as it is that of the police, and that actors, when appearing in public - as Allu Arjun did on December 4 at the city's Sandhya Theatre - had to work with the cops to maintain the peace.

Further, Reddy also banned, for now, benefit shows or special screenings of movies and warned private security personnel, such as those employed by high-profile actors like Arjun.

That warning followed a claim by Hyderabad Police that bouncers working for the actor had behaved "recklessly" during the stampede, and that their aggressive actions had aggravated the incident.

The celebrities who attended the meeting were producers Allu Aravind, Suresh Daggubati, Sunil Narang, Supriya, Naga Vamshi, and Pushpa 2 producers Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar.

Also read: Allu Arjun Stampede case: Hyderabad Police warns against misinformation regarding case; Read on

The big meeting came amid strained ties between the state government and the film fraternity over the 'Pushpa 2' stampede row - in which a 35-year-old woman named Revathi was killed and her son, 8, injured - and the arrest of actor Allu Arjun.

On Wednesday, Allu Arvind told reporters a sum of Rs 2 crore would be given to the woman's husband as a measure of compensation for his wife's death and for the future of his son.

This comes days after Allu Arjun's dramatic arrest and his subsequent bail in the Sandhya theatre stampede case. In recent days, Revanth Reddy has taken digs at celebrities and the government has also announced that it would not give permission for benefit shows and hike ticket rates.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

UP SHOCKER! Naked body of 8-yr-old girl found inside sack in Varanasi; accused injured in encounter with cops shk

UP SHOCKER! Naked body of 8-yr-old girl found inside sack in Varanasi; accused injured in encounter with cops

PM Narendra Modi and LoP Rahul Gandhi express condolences on MT Vasudevan Nair's passing dmn

PM Narendra Modi and LoP Rahul Gandhi express condolences on MT Vasudevan Nair's passing

BJP accuses DMK of ties to suspect in Annamalai University sexual assault case; party denies charges vkp

BREAKING: BJP accuses DMK of ties to suspect in Annamalai University sexual assault case; party denies charges

Punjab SHOCKER! Serial killer lures 11 victims with lifts and sexual acts, wrote 'dhokebaaz' on their back gcw

Punjab SHOCKER! Serial killer lures 11 victims with lifts and sexual acts, wrote 'dhokebaaz' on their back

Shimla snowfall: Toyota sedan skids on Icy roads as tourists flood the city (WATCH) vkp

Shimla snowfall: Toyota sedan skids on Icy roads as tourists flood the city (WATCH)

Recent Stories

UP SHOCKER! Naked body of 8-yr-old girl found inside sack in Varanasi; accused injured in encounter with cops shk

UP SHOCKER! Naked body of 8-yr-old girl found inside sack in Varanasi; accused injured in encounter with cops

AUS vs IND, Boxing Day Test: MCG sets record with 87,242 fans on Day 1, highest attendance in 5 years snt

AUS vs IND, Boxing Day Test: MCG sets record with 87,242 fans on Day 1, highest attendance in 5 years

Xiaomi Pad 7 to launch in India on January 10 amazon listing confirms here is what you can expect gcw

Xiaomi Pad 7 to launch in India on January 10, Amazon listing confirms | Here's what you can expect

PM Narendra Modi and LoP Rahul Gandhi express condolences on MT Vasudevan Nair's passing dmn

PM Narendra Modi and LoP Rahul Gandhi express condolences on MT Vasudevan Nair's passing

Kazakhstan crash: Did Russia or Ukraine shoot down Azerbaijan Airlines plane? Videos fuel conspiracy theories snt

Kazakhstan crash: Did Russia or Ukraine shoot down Azerbaijan Airlines plane? Videos fuel conspiracy theories

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon