Standalone health insurers are the strongest-performing segment, a YES Securities report said. Their premium income surged 30.9% in June, far outpacing private and public diversified insurers, while their market share grew to 16.1%.

Standalone health insurers are expected to continue outperforming diversified private general insurers as strong premium growth and rising market share indicate sustained demand for health insurance, according to a YES Securities report.

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Standalone Health Insurers Lead the Pack

The brokerage said standalone health insurers remained the strongest-performing segment in June 2026, suggesting that health insurance could be a key growth driver for the industry. "Standalone health insurers continue to outperform diversified private sector players," the report said.

Gross Direct Premium Income (GDPI) for standalone health insurers rose 30.9 per cent year-on-year to Rs 43.7 billion in June, significantly higher than the 15.1 per cent growth recorded by private diversified insurers and the 13.2 per cent growth seen in public sector diversified insurers. On a monthly basis, health insurers also recorded a 13.8 per cent rise in premium collections.

Performance of Key Insurers

The report noted that standalone health insurers increased their market share to 16.1 per cent in June, up from a year earlier, reflecting continued customer demand for specialised health insurance products. Among individual companies, Star Health reported GDPI of Rs 15.9 billion, up 19.2 per cent year-on-year, while Niva Bupa posted one of the strongest growth rates with premiums rising 34.3 per cent to Rs 8 billion. Care Insurance also reported healthy premium growth of 41.9 per cent year-on-year.

Within diversified private insurers, HDFC ERGO recorded 33.5 per cent year-on-year growth despite a monthly decline, Bajaj Allianz General's premiums rose 21.8 per cent, while ICICI Lombard reported 13.7 per cent growth. Go Digit, however, saw premiums decline 2.8 per cent year-on-year.

General Insurance Industry Overview

The report also showed that the overall general insurance industry recorded GDPI of Rs 271.96 billion in June, up 16.1 per cent year-on-year and 12.4 per cent over the previous month.

Future Outlook and Consumer Impact

The continued strength of standalone health insurers could encourage greater competition and product innovation in the health insurance segment. For consumers, this may translate into a wider choice of health insurance products. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)