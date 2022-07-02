Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SpaceX given FCC nod to provide Starlink Wi-Fi to moving vehicles; Here's what it means

    The decision comes after SpaceX and a number of other businesses asked the FCC last year for permission to utilise Earth Stations in Motion (ESIM) Starlink terminals in moving spacecraft. While the FCC granted SpaceX's and Kepler's applications, it dismissed Dish Network's appeal to restrict the businesses from utilising frequencies in the 12GHz range.

    New Delhi, First Published Jul 2, 2022, 9:48 AM IST

    The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has authorised Elon Musk's SpaceX to deploy its Starlink satellite internet system on moving vehicles such as automobiles, trucks, boats, and planes. Along with SpaceX, the FCC has approved Kepler Communications, clearing the door for a new class of user terminals that can connect to broadband-beaming satellites while moving, according to the Verge.

    "Authorizing a new class of terminals for SpaceX's satellite system will expand the range of broadband capabilities to meet the growing user demands that now require connectivity while on the go," FCC international bureau chief Tom Sullivan said in a statement.

    The decision comes after SpaceX and a number of other businesses asked the FCC last year for permission to utilise Earth Stations in Motion (ESIM) Starlink terminals in moving spacecraft. While the FCC granted SpaceX's and Kepler's applications, it dismissed Dish Network's appeal to restrict the businesses from utilising frequencies in the 12GHz range.

    However, the FCC will do more investigation as it moves through with rulemaking on the presence of ESIM devices in the 12GHz band, and Kepler and SpaceX will be subject to whatever future restrictions it establishes, according to the report. The FCC claims that allowing the additional capacity is in the best interests of the public.

    "We agree with SpaceX and Kepler that approving their applications with limitations will enhance the public interest," the FCC concluded in its permission. 

    Starlink is SpaceX's ambitious plan to launch thousands of satellites into low- to medium-Earth orbit to deliver low-latency broadband connectivity to the Earth below. So far, the business has more than 2,400 satellites in orbit, and after exiting beta testing at the end of last year, it recently announced that it has 400,000 users. Customers who wish to get Starlink must first purchase the kit ($599), which includes a user terminal, and then pay a monthly cost of $110.

