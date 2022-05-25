'Ideal for camping, other activities': Elon Musk-owned Starlink launches satellite internet for RVs

The business also stated that the new service allows customers to suspend and resume service at any time and is invoiced in one-month increments, allowing users to tailor their service to their specific travel demands. To connect, you must have a good view of the sky.

Elon Musk's Starlink, the satellite internet branch of his rocket business SpaceX, has introduced a new product designed exclusively for RV residents. Starlink for RVs, according to the business, is suitable for consumers travelling to places where connectivity has been spotty or altogether nonexistent. It did, however, state that Starlink for RVs is not intended for usage while in motion.

"Starlink for RVs is great for camping and other activities in rural or distant regions where internet connectivity has been spotty or altogether unavailable," SpaceX stated on Twitter.

Also Read | SpaceX inks deal to provide Starlink internet service on planes

The business also stated that the new service allows customers to suspend and resume service at any time and is invoiced in one-month increments, allowing users to tailor their service to their specific travel demands. To connect, you must have a good view of the sky.

Musk tweeted, "Starlink now accessible for RVs, campers, and other large vehicle users (note, antenna too huge for cars)." Starlink stated this month that it is now available in 32 countries, up from 25 reported earlier this year. It offers high-speed, low-latency broadband internet access all over the world. It has around 250,000 users worldwide.

Also Read | Starlink India head Sanjay Bhargava resigns as firm refunds deposit money after govt order

On Twitter, the corporation released an availability map that shows where its services are "available." Europe, North America, and portions of South America, Australia, and New Zealand It has also stated that it will "immediately" send their services to these locations