SpaceX inks deal to provide Starlink internet service on planes

SpaceX, led by Elon Musk, has obtained its first contract to deliver in-flight internet connectivity on aeroplanes via its Starlink constellation of broadband satellites. According to Space.com, the service will be offered later this year to JSX clients, a charter aircraft firm that aims to outfit 100 planes with Starlink-provided in-flight Wi-Fi.

"The service will be provided at no cost to all JSX clients and will not need logging in or other complications associated with traditional systems," a JSX official said in an emailed statement.

Delta Airlines, on the other hand, informed the Wall Street Journal that it had performed "exploratory testing." "Starlink's internet equipment in an attempt to potentially attract corporate consumers To yet, neither SpaceX nor its founder and CEO, Elon Musk, have commented on the JSX agreement on Twitter, however Musk stated in 2021 that SpaceX was looking at other aeroplane designs for Starlink.

"There is regulatory permission for the schedule driver," Musk had earlier tweeted about the Federal Aviation Administration, which regulates the airline sector. "Each aircraft type must be approved. We're focusing on the 737 and A320 since they serve the most people, with development testing on the Gulfstream," he continued.

According to the reports, JSX's Embraer ERJa planes were not on Musk's list at the time. Regional jets, on the other hand, appeal to business customers since they are low-volume (30 seats each) and fly point-to-point between several major cities, mostly in the western United States and Texas.

