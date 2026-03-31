South Korea has launched its first oil swap programme to manage supply shocks from West Asia. The scheme allows refiners to borrow crude from government reserves and repay later, aiming to stabilize the energy market and diversify import sources.

South Korea has launched its first-ever oil swap programme, allowing refiners to borrow crude from government reserves and return it later, as part of efforts to cushion supply shocks stemming from escalating tensions in West Asia, reports Korea Herald.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Programme to Bolster Energy Security

Under the scheme, the government will lend crude oil from its strategic reserves to domestic refiners, who will repay the volumes with alternative crude at a later date. The move is aimed at ensuring stable supply and easing short-term disruptions in the energy market.

The scheme, announced Tuesday by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources, aims to bridge short-term supply gaps while accelerating efforts to diversify crude imports away from the West Asia.

"This is a flexible use of stockpiles to manage timing gaps as refiners secure alternative supplies," said Yang Ki-wook, deputy minister for resource security. "We supply crude only when incoming shipments are confirmed and receive it back later."

Addressing Supply Chain Vulnerabilities

The initiative comes amid growing concerns over potential disruptions to oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint for global energy trade. South Korea, which imports a large share of its crude from West Asia, is particularly vulnerable to any blockade or instability in the region.

The swap programme is designed to enhance flexibility in managing reserves while helping refiners cope with supply uncertainties without immediately releasing stockpiles. It also forms part of a broader strategy to diversify import sources and strengthen energy security.

Implementation and Strategic Goals

All four domestic refiners are expected to participate, with combined demand estimated at around 20 million barrels. The program will initially run through April and May, with a possible extension depending on market conditions.

"The goal is not to conserve reserves but to encourage refiners to actively secure alternative supplies," Yang said. "By exchanging what companies procure, we strengthen overall supply chain resilience."

The new mechanism is expected to provide a buffer against price volatility and supply shortages, while allowing authorities to maintain reserve levels over the longer term.