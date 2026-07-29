Shares of SK hynix plunged on Wednesday despite the company posting its highest-ever quarterly operating profit. The stock dropped over 18% in South Korea and nearly 9% on Nasdaq amid a wider market selloff, overshadowing record earnings.

Stock Plummets Despite Record Earnings

Shares of South Korean memory chip maker SK hynix fell sharply on Wednesday despite the company reporting its highest-ever quarterly operating profit and outlining plans for capital expenditure in the high 40 trillion won (USD 27.7 billion) range this year, according to a news report by The Korea Herald.

SK hynix shares closed 8.98 per cent lower at USD 130.17 on Nasdaq, while trading 1.70 per cent higher in after-hours at USD 132.39, according to market data. Earlier in South Korea, the company's shares touched an intraday high of 1,619,000 won (USD 1,120) before reversing sharply to 1,266,000 won (USD 876), down 18.32 per cent, amid a broader market selloff. The report added that the Korea Exchange halted trading for 20 minutes after the Kospi plunged 8.15 per cent, triggering an index-wide circuit breaker for a second consecutive session.

Record-Breaking Quarterly Performance

Despite the decline in its share price, SK hynix reported record quarterly earnings for the April-June period. Operating profit rose 557.2 per cent year-on-year to 60.54 trillion won (USD 41.9 billion), while revenue increased 256.8 per cent to 79.32 trillion won (USD 54.9 billion). According to the report, the quarterly operating profit exceeded the company's total operating profit for all of 2025, which stood at 47.21 trillion won (USD 32.7 billion). Operating margin improved to 76 per cent, while first-half revenue reached 131.9 trillion won (USD 91.3 billion), crossing the 100 trillion won mark for the first time over a six-month period. Net profit surged 1,242.5 per cent to 93.92 trillion won (USD 65.0 billion), although the report noted that the figure included 63.3 trillion won (USD 43.8 billion) in gains from the sale and revaluation of investment assets, largely related to the company's stake in Japanese flash memory maker Kioxia.

Results Miss Analyst Expectations

However, both revenue and operating profit came in below analysts' expectations. A survey by FnGuide had projected revenue of 82.58 trillion won (USD 57.1 billion) and operating profit of 63.15 trillion won (USD 43.7 billion). The company said shipments of some high-value products were carried over to the second half, resulting in blended DRAM average selling prices rising about 30 per cent, below market expectations.

Future Outlook and Capital Expenditure

During the earnings call, management said it expects capital expenditure this year to be in the high 40 trillion won (USD 27.7 billion) range as it accelerates mass production at the M15X fabrication plant and expands capacity ahead of the opening of the first Yongin plant's clean room in early 2027. The company said capacity expansion would remain flexible and be based on confirmed demand. It also said it has completed negotiations on long-term supply agreements with about 10 customers, while discussions on 2027 volumes and pricing for high-bandwidth memory (HBM) products are continuing.

The company added that it is reviewing additional shareholder returns and plans to announce details before the end of the year, the report noted. (ANI)