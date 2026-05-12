SIP inflows remained resilient at Rs 31,100 crore in April 2026 despite a minor dip. Active equity inflows stayed strong at Rs 46,900 crore, supported by steady SIPs and a significant recovery in lump sum investments, notes Nuvama.

Active Equity Inflows Remain Strong

Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) inflows remained resilient in April 2026 despite market volatility, according to a report by Nuvama. The report stated that active equity inflows remained strong during the month, supported by steady SIP contributions and a recovery in lump sum investments.

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According to the report, SIP inflows stood at Rs 31,100 crore in April 2026, remaining close to all-time highs despite a 3 per cent month-on-month decline. It stated, "Active Apr-26 equity inflows of Rs 46,900 crore (+3.8 per cent MoM) were strong, as lumpsum recovery (+20.6 per cent MoM to Rs 15,800 crore) layered on top of a structurally resilient SIP base (Rs 31,100 crore, near all-time high despite a -3.0 per cent MoM dip) signals flow durability".

The report noted that the strong SIP base reflects continued investor confidence and durability in retail participation. Active equity inflows in April stood at Rs 46,900 crore, registering a 3.8 per cent month-on-month increase.

The report added that lump sum investments recovered strongly during the month, rising 20.6 per cent month-on-month to Rs 15,800 crore. Nuvama said the combination of stable SIP inflows and improved lump sum investments indicates continued strength in equity market participation.

AUM Rises Amid Strong Market Performance

The report further stated that total active equity assets under management (AUM) rose to Rs 44.7 lakh crore, up 10.8 per cent month-on-month. According to the report, the increase in AUM was largely supported by strong market performance during the month. The Nifty index gained 7.5 per cent in April, while the Midcap 150 index rose 13.2 per cent and the Smallcap 250 index increased 17.1 per cent.

Large and Mid-Cap Funds Lead Inflows

The report highlighted that large and mid-cap funds attracted the highest share of active equity inflows at 28.9 per cent. Flexi-cap funds accounted for 21.6 per cent of inflows, while small-cap funds received 14.7 per cent of active equity net inflows. Thematic funds contributed 4.2 per cent of the net inflows during the month.

Trends in Other Investment Categories

On the passive investment side, the report noted weaker inflows during the month. Passive funds, including ETFs, index funds excluding overseas FoFs and gold funds, recorded net inflows of Rs 20,100 crore, down 34.7 per cent month-on-month. Passive inflows through NFOs declined 59.9 per cent to Rs 760 crore, mainly due to fewer launches during the month.

Gold and overseas fund of funds (FoFs) recorded inflows of Rs 4,700 crore, rising 68.1 per cent month-on-month.

The report also stated that arbitrage funds witnessed inflows of Rs 12,400 crore, compared to an outflow of Rs 21,100 crore in March 2026. Debt schemes recorded inflows of Rs 25,900 crore after witnessing outflows for four consecutive months, while liquid schemes saw inflows of Rs 2.2 lakh crore in April against an outflow of Rs 2 lakh crore in March 2026. (ANI)