Indian markets opened weak on Friday with Nifty and Sensex in the red. Investors remained cautious ahead of the RBI MPC meeting decision, coupled with negative global cues driven by a sell-off in technology and AI-related stocks.

The domestic equity benchmarks opened on a cautious note and slipped into the red on Friday as investors remained on the sidelines ahead of the outcome of the Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting, amid weak global cues.

At the opening bell, the Nifty 50 index declined by 37 points or 0.14 per cent to 25,605.80, while the BSE Sensex opened lower by 64.61 points or 0.08 per cent at 83,249.32.

Market participants remained cautious as the RBI is scheduled to announce the MPC decision at 10 AM later in the day.

Expert Commentary

Ajay Bagga, Banking and Market Expert, told ANI, "Expect weak Indian markets on the back of weak global cues, though over time, funds escaping the AI carnage could seek uncorrelated markets like India, which have not benefited from the AI trade. RBI MPC meet outcome expected today at 10 AM, expect rates to be held steady with no change. The Base Year for GDP and Inflation are changing this month with the new series of data being issued next week. In view of that, the RBI will hold its GDP and Inflation forecast steady for now. On global developments, it will express optimism due to the India-EU and India-US proposed trade deals. Policy stance to remain Neutral."

Global Market Pressure

Investor sentiment remained weak due to continued selling in global technology stocks. The ongoing Big Tech sell-off and concerns over heavy AI-related spending have unsettled global markets. Following negative cues from US markets overnight, Asian markets also opened weak, with South Korea's Kospi index falling sharply by 5 per cent.

The AI trade is facing renewed pressure as large AI spending announcements are being met with sceptical selling by investors. Meanwhile, IT services companies are facing challenges from new AI-based coding offerings from players such as Anthropic, which could impact software firms' output and margins.

Broader Market Performance

In the broader market on the National Stock Exchange, the Nifty 100 index was down by 0.10 per cent. The Nifty Smallcap index witnessed heavier losses, declining by 0.9 per cent, while the Nifty Midcap index slipped by 0.34 per cent.

Sectoral Trends

Among sectoral indices on the NSE, FMCG, Private Bank and Realty stocks opened in the green with marginal gains. However, most other sectors were under pressure. The Nifty IT index saw the highest decline, falling by more than 1 per cent. Media stocks also traded lower, while the Nifty Pharma index declined by 0.8 per cent.

Commodities Market Update

In the commodities market, gold prices continued their downward trend on Friday, slipping by around 1 per cent to Rs 150,890 per 10 grams for 24-carat gold. Silver prices saw sharper losses, falling by 3.4 per cent to Rs 235,485 per kilogram.

Overall, markets remained subdued as investors awaited clarity from the RBI MPC outcome and tracked weak global developments. (ANI)