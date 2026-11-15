SEBI has launched the 'Bharat Ka Share Bazaar' pavilion at the 2026 India International Trade Fair to promote investor education and warn the public against fraudulent investment schemes and unregistered market entities.

SEBI Launches Investor Awareness Campaign at IITF 2026

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is using the India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2026 to strengthen investor awareness and educate visitors about fraudulent investment schemes, unregistered entities and illegal money mobilisation, as it seeks to promote safer participation in the securities market.

SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey inaugurated the regulator's pavilion, titled 'Bharat Ka Share Bazaar', at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on November 14. The pavilion has been established in association with major market institutions, including the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), Central Depository Services (India) Ltd (CDSL), National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) and the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI), among others.

Addressing the inauguration, Pandey appreciated the joint efforts of SEBI and participating institutions in promoting investor awareness and education. He also urged the institutions to use interactions with visitors to identify processes that could be simplified and services that could be improved.

The Chairman highlighted SEBI's 'Samajh Se Investing Simple' campaign under Project Jagrook and reiterated the 'Check, Validate and Verify' safety message, advising investors to understand an investment, verify its authenticity and assess its risks before making decisions.

The pavilion features an artificial intelligence (AI) zone and an Investor Facilitation Camp (IFC), where visitors can interact directly with officials and learn about safe investment practices. Quizzes and interactive games offering prizes will also be organised throughout the fair to make financial education more engaging and accessible to visitors across age groups.

The regulator said these initiatives aim to caution the public against fraudulent investment offers, including those circulated through social media platforms and messaging applications. The 45th edition of IITF, organised by the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, is being held from November 14 to 27 at Bharat Mandapam. Aligned with this year's theme, 'Vikas aur Virasat', the pavilion showcases the evolution of India's securities market, whose roots extend back more than 150 years, and its role in the country's journey towards Viksit Bharat @2047. The initiative aims to encourage students, first-time investors and senior citizens to participate in the securities market as informed and protected investors.