Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia met the Internet Service Providers Advisory Committee to address key policy hurdles regarding Right of Way permissions and energy reliability for the expansion of India’s growing telecom infrastructure.

Govt Focuses on Telecom Expansion

New Delhi [India], November 11 (ANI): Union Minister for Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia holds a meeting with the Internet Service Providers Stakeholder Advisory Committee to discuss policy issues related to Right of Way (RoW) permissions and energy-related challenges affecting the expansion of India's telecom infrastructure. The discussions focused on concerns raised by the industry regarding the development of telecom infrastructure, including the difficulties involved in securing permissions for laying cables and ensuring reliable power supply for network facilities. Sharing details of the meeting in a social media post, Scindia said the government was committed to addressing industry concerns through coordinated policy action. "We remain committed to address industry concerns through coordinated policy action and strengthen the telecom infrastructure for a digitally connected India," the minister said.

The Internet Service Providers Stakeholder Advisory Committee is a platform through which industry representatives engage with the government and share their views on policy and regulatory issues affecting the telecom sector. The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has constituted six Stakeholder Advisory Committees to maintain regular dialogue with different segments of the telecom industry. These committees cover telecom service providers, internet service providers and infrastructure providers, telecom equipment manufacturers, the telecom electronics ecosystem, satellite communication and academics and research and development. The committees include industry representatives, company leaders, academicians, researchers and other experts who provide inputs to the government on sector-related issues.

Key Challenges Discussed

Right of Way (RoW)

One of the key issues discussed in the latest meeting was Right of Way, commonly known as RoW. It refers to the permissions required by telecom companies to access public or other land for laying underground optical fibre cables, installing mobile towers and setting up other telecom infrastructure. For instance, when a telecom company needs to lay optical fibre cables beneath a road or install infrastructure on public land, it requires approval from the concerned authorities. These permissions are important for expanding broadband networks and improving mobile connectivity. Delays in obtaining such clearances can slow down infrastructure projects and increase costs for telecom operators. The process may involve coordination with municipal bodies, road authorities and other government departments, depending on the location.

Energy Constraints

Energy-related challenges are another concern for telecom infrastructure expansion, particularly in areas where reliable electricity supply is difficult to maintain. Telecom towers and network facilities require continuous power to ensure uninterrupted mobile and internet services. (ANI)