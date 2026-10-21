SBI has initiated a detailed investigation after discovering that 3,897 customer records were exposed on the dark web. The bank confirms its core operations remain unaffected while cybersecurity experts assess the extent of the data compromise.

SBI Investigates Dark Web Data Exposure

New Delhi [India], October 21 (ANI): State Bank of India (SBI) on Tuesday said it has identified 3,897 customer records containing personally identifiable information during a preliminary analysis of data suspected to have been exposed on the dark web, with the bank initiating a detailed investigation into the incident.

In an exchange filing on Tuesday, the bank said it received communications on October 16 from its Threat Intelligence Service Provider, the Defence Cyber Agency and CERT-In regarding an alert about the suspected exposure of customer data on the dark web.

Details of the Compromised Information

The preliminary analysis covered approximately 3,75,000 records available on the dark web, of which 3,897 customer records containing personally identifiable information (PII) were identified, the bank said. The exposed information reportedly included customers' registered mobile numbers, dates of birth, names, gender, email addresses and residential addresses. It also included branch and customer information file (CIF) identifiers, lead IDs, and metadata associated with loan and lead records and other related files.

Bank Response and Current Status

SBI said a detailed investigation was required to establish the authenticity and completeness of the exposed data, determine the potential source and extent of the exposure, and assess the risks associated with the incident for customers and the bank. The bank said it had promptly activated its cyber incident response and containment protocols following the alert.

It has also engaged an independent cybersecurity agency empanelled by CERT-In to conduct a comprehensive assessment and investigate the nature and extent of the alleged compromise. The assessment is currently underway, and appropriate remedial and preventive measures are being implemented as required, SBI said.

The bank clarified that the incident has no material impact on its core business operations, financial performance or business continuity. Its core business functions continue to operate normally without disruptions, it added. SBI said it would continue to monitor the situation closely and take appropriate measures in accordance with applicable regulatory requirements. (ANI)

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