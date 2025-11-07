Samsung's Jay Y Lee will meet Mercedes-Benz chief Ola Kallenius in Seoul to discuss EV battery and semiconductor supplies. The meeting signals Mercedes' intent to diversify suppliers beyond LG and SK On, with potential for deeper ties in OLED displays.

Samsung and Mercedes-Benz Chiefs to Discuss EV Partnership

Samsung Electronics Co. Executive Chairman Jay Y Lee is set to meet Mercedes-Benz Group AG Chairman Ola Kallenius during Kallenius's two-day visit to South Korea next week, as per a report by Pulse, the English service of Maeil Business News Korea.

The two chiefs are expected to discuss potential supply arrangements for electric vehicle (EV) batteries and automotive semiconductors. The report stated that Lee and Kallenius are finalising plans for a meeting in Seoul on November 13. Samsung SDI Co. Chief Executive Choi Joo-sun and Samsung Display Co. CEO Lee Chung are also expected to join.

The meeting is seen as a move to incorporate Samsung SDI batteries into Mercedes EV platforms. The German automaker has so far relied on Korean suppliers LG Energy Solution Ltd. and SK on Co. According to the report, Kallenius is also scheduled to meet LG Energy Solution CEO Kim Dong-myung to explore expanded supply cooperation and hold separate sessions with executives from LG Electronics Inc. and LG Innotek Co.

Strategic Shift Amidst Global Competition

Talks around new battery partnerships between Samsung and Mercedes come as Chinese cell makers continue to gain ground globally. Mercedes's outreach to Samsung SDI is part of this broader shift.

Samsung SDI's Expanding Automotive Portfolio

"Samsung SDI currently supplies batteries to BMW AG, Audi AG, and Rivian Automotive Inc. It has maintained a long-standing partnership with BMW since 2009. The two companies recently began collaborating on all-solid-state battery technology, which is widely viewed in the industry as next-generation architecture due to its improved safety profile. Securing Mercedes as an additional customer would further broaden Samsung SDI's business pipeline," the report said.

Next week's discussions with Mercedes are expected to generate momentum for further orders. SK already supplies batteries to Mercedes, Hyundai Motor Group, Ford Motor Co, and Volkswagen and is seeking to increase its order book.

Deeper Collaboration in Displays and Semiconductors

Samsung and Mercedes may also deepen cooperation in displays. "In July, Mercedes selected Samsung Display's organic light-emitting diode (OLED) panels for its next-generation Maybach lineup, with installation scheduled for vehicles debuting in 2028. The technology is expected to be extended to higher-volume models as well. Samsung Display already provides OLED displays to the BMW Group," the report noted.

Additional collaboration is also possible in the semiconductor industry. (ANI)