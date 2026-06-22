Samsung sharpens its HBM strategy at its global meeting, reviewing plans to expand shipments and secure long-term supply deals with AI customers like Nvidia and AMD amid soaring demand and a tightening memory supply market.

Samsung Sharpens HBM Strategy Amid AI Boom

Samsung Electronics sharpened its high-bandwidth memory (HBM) strategy at its biannual global strategy meeting last week, reviewing plans to expand shipments and secure long-term supply agreements with major artificial intelligence customers. The company took these steps as a tightening memory supply and soaring AI demand boosted the strategic importance of HBM.

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According to a news report by The Korea Herald, the South Korean tech giant held its semiconductor-focused session on Thursday under Vice Chairman Jun Young-hyun, who leads the Device Solutions division. Executives at the meeting discussed supply plans for HBM3E, the fifth-generation HBM product, alongside next-generation HBM4 and HBM4E chips. The management also reviewed specific supply strategies for key technology customers, including Nvidia, AMD, Broadcom, and Google.

From Crisis to Growth: A Shift in Focus

The shifting market dynamics altered the tone of this year's mid-year gathering, which Samsung traditionally holds every June and December to bring together senior executives and overseas business heads. While the June meeting typically balances first-half performance reviews with second-half planning, the rapid tightening of the AI memory market shifted focus entirely toward customer demand and production allocation.

As per the news report, this environment contrasted sharply with the previous year's meeting, when delayed timelines in the HBM business and the loss of the global DRAM market lead to rival SK hynix put pressure on the executive team. Rising memory prices, tight supply conditions, and surging AI server demand subsequently helped Samsung reclaim the top spot in the DRAM market, moving the agenda from crisis management to long-term growth.

Securing Long-Term Supply and Accelerating Timelines

Citing industry sources, the news report noted that the push for long-term supply agreements gained urgency as major clients sought stable access to advanced components. Regarding these structural shifts, Samsung stated during its first-quarter earnings call in May: Samsung is pursuing long-term memory supply contracts at the request of key customers and has already signed agreements with some of them.

The semiconductor manufacturer further explained the operational benefits of these commitments: Such deals will improve demand visibility while enabling more efficient production and investment planning.

As per the news report, the business accelerated its product timelines alongside these commercial negotiations. Samsung announced that it "began shipping mass-produced HBM4 chips in February, the first in the industry to do so," and plans to expand this supply further in the second half of the year. The firm also delivered samples of its follow-up HBM4E chip last month to consolidate its standing in the expanding AI segment.

Updates from Other Semiconductor Divisions

Other semiconductor business units adjusted their plans during the sessions. The foundry unit focused on advanced node yield improvements, operational timelines for its new fabrication facility in Taylor, Texas, and customer acquisition strategies. Meanwhile, the System LSI division reviewed the development tracker for the upcoming Exynos 2700 mobile application processor and its current image sensor market strategy. (ANI)