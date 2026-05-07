Samsung has launched a new Business Experience Studio in Gurugram to showcase its AI-powered, integrated solutions for industries like retail, banking, and healthcare, expanding its enterprise ambitions in India's digital transformation journey.

As businesses across India increasingly adopt artificial intelligence and connected technologies to improve operations, Samsung is expanding its enterprise ambitions with the launch of its new Business Experience Studio (BES) in Gurugram. The studio, inaugurated on Wednesday, is designed as a live demonstration centre where enterprises can experience AI-powered, integrated solutions tailored for multiple industries, including retail, banking, healthcare, education and hospitality.

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In an exclusive interview with ANI, Puneet Sethi, Vice President, Enterprise Business, Samsung India, said the studio showcases "industry-specific, vertical-specific solutions" across Samsung's product and software portfolio. "What we have showcased here is industry-specific, vertical-specific solutions across our product portfolio," Sethi said. "We represent a lot of verticals here, starting from education to retail to banking and finance, healthcare and hospitality."

The company said the BES initiative aligns with India's accelerating digital transformation and the growing demand for intelligent, connected business environments.

AI at the Core of Enterprise Strategy

Speaking about the growing role of artificial intelligence, Sethi said AI has become central to Samsung's enterprise strategy. "AI is our foundation, and AI is embedded in all our products and devices," he said. "People are not only using our devices, but also using the AI embedded in them to increase productivity, whether from their sales force or back-end operations."

He added that AI-led features are already helping businesses improve operational efficiency and workforce productivity across sectors.

At the BES, Samsung is showcasing applications such as immersive customer engagement in retail, secure digital interactions in banking and financial services, connected healthcare systems and digital learning solutions.

Expanding Reach and Co-Creation

Sethi said the company aims to take these AI-powered solutions to tier-two and tier-three cities through its regional sales network.

Samsung currently operates two Business Experience Studios in India -- one in Gurugram and another in Mumbai. According to the company, these centres allow enterprises to experience how connected ecosystems can improve efficiency, scalability and customer engagement in real-world environments.

The setup demonstrates use cases for homes, lobbies, boardrooms and experience centres, showcasing Samsung's broader enterprise ecosystem capabilities.

The company said BES is intended to move conversations beyond individual products by allowing organisations to understand how interconnected technologies can work together seamlessly.

Samsung has integrated displays, mobility solutions, AI-powered devices and Samsung Knox security into the platform to create adaptive and data-driven enterprise environments.

Samsung said the Business Experience Studios will also function as co-creation hubs where enterprises and partners can collaborate to build customised solutions for specific industry requirements as the company deepens its enterprise presence in India. (ANI)