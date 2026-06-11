Sahm Capital has launched its "Team Up with Friends" campaign, offering a prize pool over SAR 13,000. Running until June 16, 2026, it invites users to form teams and increase deposits to earn tiered cash rewards on the Sahm App.

Sahm Capital Financial Company ("Sahm Capital"), a financial institution licensed by the Capital Market Authority (CMA), today announced the launch of its latest campaign, "Team Up with Friends, Earn Up to SAR 13,000," available to eligible users of Sahm App. Running from May 14 to June 16, 2026, the campaign invites registered users across the platform to form teams, invite friends to participate, and collectively increase net deposits to unlock tiered cash rewards from a total prize pool exceeding SAR 13,000. The initiative is designed to drive broader platform participation and engagement by combining social interaction with investment activity, reflecting Sahm's ongoing focus on making investing more accessible and interactive for retail investors across the region.

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How the Campaign Works

Eligible users may participate in the campaign by creating or joining teams through Sahm App. Each team's progress is determined by its Total Net Deposit, with rewards becoming available once specified deposit thresholds are achieved. As teams grow their collective deposits, both members and team leaders become eligible for tiered rewards, with higher contribution levels unlocking increased incentives. The campaign runs until June 16, 2026 (GMT+3), and all rewards are distributed according to verified team performance at each threshold level. Full details and participation access are available at: sahmcapital.com/activitiesr/team/index

Fostering a Collaborative Investment Community

The campaign reflects Sahm's continued momentum following the milestone of surpassing 2 million registered users across the MENA region, reinforcing the platform's "Limitless Like You" vision of making investing more accessible, engaging, and collaborative. "Reaching over 2 million registered users reflects the strong trust we continue to build with investors across the region," said Mohammed Asiri, Chief Financial Officer of Sahm Capital. "This campaign is designed to encourage greater participation through a more collaborative investment experience, where users can connect with friends, grow together, and share in the outcomes of their activity on the platform."

About Sahm Capital

Sahm Capital, registered in Riyadh, holds full regulatory licenses from the Capital Market Authority (CMA) to provide Dealing, Advising, Custody, Arranging, and Managing Investments and Operating Funds Activities in the Securities Business services (License no. 22251-25). Sahm Capital has established itself as one of the fastest-growing members of the Saudi Exchange, leveraging proprietary technology and innovative financial solutions to deliver seamless, one-stop financial services. For more information, visit:

About the Sahm App

Developed by Sahm Capital, licensed by the Capital Market Authority (CMA), the Sahm App is a trading platform designed for retail investors globally. It provides seamless access to both the Saudi and U.S. markets within a secure, regulated environment. With its intuitive interface and advanced investment tools, the app has surpassed two million users and has achieved the No. 1 position in the Finance category on the Saudi App Store.

Disclaimer

Participation in the campaign is subject to eligibility requirements and the applicable campaign terms and conditions. Investing in securities involves risks, including the possible loss of principal. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Participation in this campaign does not constitute investment advice, a recommendation to invest, or a guarantee of investment returns. (ANI)

This press release is issued through Arab Newswire (www.arabnewswire.com) -- a press release distribution service for the Arab World, Middle East and North Africa (MENA).