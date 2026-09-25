The Ministry of Rural Development will roll out DDU-GKY 2.0 training batches from October 2026 across 24 states and UTs. The initiative aims to provide skill training to rural youth, with nearly 70,000 youth expected to begin training in October.

The Ministry of Rural Development has announced to roll out Deen Dayal Upadhyaya- Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDU-GKY) 2.0 training batches across multiple states and Union Territories (UTs) from October 2026, as per a statement by the Ministry on Friday.

Launched on September 25, 2014, DDU-GKY provides skill training to rural youth aged 15 to 35 years from economically disadvantaged families.

“The Ministry of Rural Development is set to roll out Deen Dayal Upadhyaya- Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDU-GKY) 2.0 training batches across most of the States/UTs from October 2026,” the Ministry said in the release.

Additionally, nearly 2,015 training batches covering around 70,000 rural youth are expected to begin across these 24 states and Union Territories in October 2026.

About DDU-GKY and its Objectives

Sponsored by the the Central government, this scheme is a part of the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM) that aims to diversify income opportunities for rural households by providing sector-specific training for employment generation. It also supports national initiatives such as Skill India, Make in India and Digital India. Duration of the training varies from 3 months to 12 months.

Future Targets and Implementation Details

“All the 31 participating States/UTs have been allocated more than 9 lakhs targets under the DDU-GKY 2.0 for 2-year period 2026-28,” the Ministry added in the release.

The ministry has also urged states and Union Territories to mobilise rural youth and organise demand-based, placement-linked skill training through the public-private partnership (PPP) model.

Additionally, training will be offered through courses aligned with the National Skill Qualification Framework (NSQF) to improve beneficiaries’ long-term employability, as per the release.

“States/UTs are supposed to ensure allocation of targets to PIAs for commencement of trainings latest by 31 October 2026,” it added further.

According to the DDU-GKY 2.0 portal, 24 states and Union Territories have allocated training targets for 5.6 lakh rural youth across more than 1,200 projects to Project Implementation Agencies (PIAs), while other states are in advanced stages of making allocations, it further added. (ANI)