An expert reviews the Royal Enfield MLG Copter Helmet, praising its perfect fit, comfortable antimicrobial linings, and lightweight design. The helmet also features a long, clear, UV-blocking visor and is both ISI and DOT certified for safety.

There's this amazing feeling you get when you're ready to hit the road. It's hard to explain- that moment where I'm completely in the zone, but at the same time, I'm free. For me, the gear I wear is a big deal as it's all part of this experience. Lately, I've been wearing the Royal Enfield MLG Copter Helmet, and it's like everything just clicks into place. So, let me tell you why I really like this particular lid and why you need to take a look at this one.

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It just feels right

It's not my first helmet, of course, but the problem with almost every helmet I've worn previously was that they were either too tight on my cheeks or felt like they were going to fall off my head. This one was different. As soon as I put it on, I knew it was a good fit. Those Lycra and polyester linings felt really nice against my skin, something cheaper helmets will never offer. One of the things that really stood out to me was the antimicrobial treatment. I know it sounds like a bunch of technical jargon, but hear me out. It just means that the helmet doesn't start to smell bad after you've been sweating in it for a while. Like when I'm riding through the city on a hot afternoon, I don't want my helmet to start smelling like a gym locker, #ifykyk. This one stayed fresh and comfortable, even after a long ride.

Visibility without the grit

I've always loved the vibe of an open-face helmet, but I hate eating dust or squinting against the wind. The long visor on the MLG Copter is the solution I didn't know I needed. It's made of this high-strength Poly-Carbonate that stays crystal clear. The 'Clear View' factor is impressive even on the highway. And that special coating that prevents scratches is still doing its job after months of usage. Furthermore, the shell and visor are treated to block out UV rays, which is a game-changer for my long drives when the sun is just pounding down on the road.

Light enough to forget

It weighs in at around 1050 grams, which feels surprisingly lightweight. I don't know how you did it, Royal Enfield, but I've been wearing it for a couple of hours at a time, and I haven't had that annoying neck ache that I usually get with my heavier full-face gear. Plus, when I take a break to grab a coffee, the micrometric buckle is super easy to open, even when my fingers are a bit stiff from gripping the handlebars. It's these subtle things which make a big difference.

Keeping it fresh

I'm really particular, borderline OCD, about taking care of my stuff, and I love that I can remove the liner to give it a gentle cleaning. I've had some bad experiences in the past, so now I know to just use a damp cloth on the outside; it keeps the paint looking great and helps preserve the UV protection.

Why I'm sticking with it

It's not every day that I come across gear that's ISI and DOT certified and does not look like some clunky industrial equipment that makes me feel like I'm going to war. The Royal Enfield MLG Copter has a classic style that's easy on the eyes, feels effortless to wear, and most importantly, it gives me a real sense of safety in case things take a turn for the worse. For Rs 2,100, it's more than just a helmet as whenever I pick it up, I get this feeling that something exciting is about to happen.

My Rating: 4/5

(Disclaimer: The author is an expert in the fields of auto, lifestyle and consumer technology. Views shared here are personal)

(ANI)