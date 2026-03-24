Priya Sachdev Kapur, a trustee of the RK Family Trust, has removed Rani Kapur from her trustee position amid an ongoing dispute. The notice cites legal challenges by Rani Kapur as being contrary to the interests of the trust and its beneficiaries.

Priya Sachdev Kapur, a trustee and beneficiary of the RK Family Trust, has issued a notice removing Rani Kapur as a trustee with effect from March 25, 2026. The communication, dated March 24, 2026, comes amid an ongoing dispute between the parties regarding the control and management of the trust.

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Background of the RK Family Trust

According to the notice, the RK Family Trust was set up in 2017 as a private and irrevocable trust for the benefit of late Sunjay Kapur, who was its sole beneficiary during his lifetime. Following his death in June 2025, the beneficial interests are stated to have devolved upon his children, including Master Azarias Suri Kapur, Ms. Samaira Kapur, and Master Kiaan Kapur.

Reasons for Removal and Legal Challenge

The notice states that concerns were raised regarding certain actions attributed to Rani Kapur after the death of the sole beneficiary, and refers to a cease-and-desist notice issued earlier in January 2026. It further records that Rani Kapur has approached the Delhi High Court, challenging the validity of the trust and seeking relief in relation to its assets. In the notice, Priya Sachdev Kapur has stated that such actions are inconsistent with the terms of the trust deed and the provisions of the Indian Trusts Act, 1882, and are contrary to the interests of the beneficiaries. Invoking Clause 8.11 of the trust deed, she has communicated the removal of Rani Kapur as a trustee.

Consequences of the Trustee Removal

The notice clarifies that from March 25, 2026, Rani Kapur will not have any authority to act on behalf of the trust or deal with its assets, documents, or affairs. It also states that any actions taken in the name of the trust after this date would be treated as invalid, with legal remedies reserved in case of non-compliance.

Broader Context of the Dispute

The development comes in the backdrop of a broader dispute between the parties. It is understood that Rani Kapur has also taken steps concerning the trusteeship, including actions relating to Priya Sachdev Kapur's position, reflecting competing claims over the administration of the trust. (ANI)