Rite Water Solutions has launched 'Jal Yaan,' a mobile water purification van based on CSIR-CSMCRI technology. It can produce up to 4,000 LPH of potable water from any source and has its own power, making it ideal for disaster relief.

Rite Water Solutions (India) Limited, Nagpur, a licensee of CSIR-Central Salt & Marine Chemicals Research Institute (CSIR-CSMCRI), has successfully fabricated its first and demonstrated mobile RO desalination and water purification van based on the technology know-how licensed from CSIR-CSMCRI. The mobile unit was showcased in Nagpur, where its performance and operational capabilities were showcased.

Jal Yaan brings the capability of a full water-treatment facility onto a single, rapidly deployable vehicle. It can be mobilised anywhere in the country -- during natural disasters, humanitarian emergencies or other crisis situations -- to convert water from virtually any available source into safe, potable water.

The unit is already field-proven: it has been deployed to provide safe drinking water to the public, including during large public gatherings and mass congregation events.

Technical Specifications and Power Generation

The van is equipped with an onboard 30 kVA power generation system, complemented by a 2 kW solar power generation unit, enabling autonomous operation even in locations without access to grid electricity. It integrates three advanced water treatment technologies on a single mobile platform, with the capability to produce up to 4,000 litres per hour (LPH) of potable water through the ultrafiltration (UF) system, 2,500 LPH through the brackish water reverse osmosis (BWRO) system, and 300-400 LPH through the seawater reverse osmosis (SWRO) desalination system.

Operational Flexibility and Dual-Use Capabilities

Abhijeet Gaan, MD & CEO of Rite Water Solutions (India) Ltd highlighted that the reverse osmosis systems can be powered directly by the vehicle's engine, while the ultrafiltration system can also operate on solar power, providing enhanced operational flexibility and resilience during emergency situations. In addition to water purification, the onboard 30 kVA power generation system can supply electricity to support essential services in disaster-affected areas where grid power is unavailable.

This innovative, field-deployable solution represents the successful translation of CSIR-CSMCRI's indigenous technology into a robust mobile water purification and emergency response system. Sanjay Patil, Team Lead of the Mobile Water Purification Van Technology at CSIR-CSMCRI, emphasized that the integration of multiple water treatment technologies with independent power generation on a single mobile platform provides a dependable solution for ensuring access to safe drinking water and emergency power whenever and wherever it is required. Such a self-contained, field-deployable system is particularly valuable during natural disasters, humanitarian emergencies, and in remote areas lacking reliable infrastructure.

A Vision for Nationwide Emergency Preparedness

Arup Ghosh, Director, CSIR-CSMCRI, highlighted that the true success of laboratory research is realized only when the technology reaches the field and directly benefits the common people. Stressing the importance of preparedness, he envisioned that such mobile water purification vans should become as ubiquitous as firefighting vehicles, with every city and major village equipped with one to ensure the timely availability of safe drinking water during emergencies and other critical situations. (ANI)