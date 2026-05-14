Union Minister Jitendra Singh dedicated Central Electronics Limited's (CEL) 200 MW Solar Module Manufacturing Line to the nation, stating that renewable energy is key to India's growth and achieving its net-zero emissions target by 2070.

Strengthening India's Clean Energy Infrastructure

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Jitendra Singh dedicated the 200 MW Solar Module Manufacturing Line of Central Electronics Limited (CEL) to the nation during the dedication ceremony held for commissioning the new solar manufacturing facility, saying renewable energy will play a key role in India's growth and net-zero plans, according to the Ministry of Science & Technology.

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Addressing the gathering at the dedication ceremony, the minister said the new facility marks a significant addition to India's clean energy manufacturing infrastructure and strengthens the country's indigenous capabilities in strategic technologies. "Renewable energy and clean energy are set to play a major role in India's growth trajectory under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Singh said.

He said India is rapidly expanding its capabilities in non-fossil energy sectors including solar, wind, nuclear and ocean-based energy systems to achieve the net-zero target by 2070. "PM Shri Narendra Modi has set a national target of achieving net-zero emissions by 2070 and India is rapidly expanding its capabilities across multiple non-fossil energy domains," he said.

The event was attended by N. Kalaiselvi, Secretary, DSIR and Director General, CSIR, Chetan Jain, CMD, CEL, along with senior scientists, directors of CSIR laboratories and officials of CEL.

CEL's Journey and Transformation

Singh described the operationalisation of the 200 MW Solar Module Manufacturing Line as a milestone for India's clean energy ecosystem and said it reflects growing confidence in domestic manufacturing. He recalled CEL's role in India's solar journey, noting that the country's first solar cell was manufactured by CEL in 1977 and the first solar plant was established by the organisation in 1979.

The minister said CEL has transformed from an organisation once on the verge of disinvestment into a profit-making Mini Ratna enterprise. He also highlighted CEL's expansion into sectors such as vertical axis wind turbines, hybrid renewable systems, data centres, advanced defence electronics and electronic warfare systems.

"The dedication of the 200 MW Solar Module Manufacturing Line marks another important step towards Viksit Bharat 2047 and reflects India's growing capability to convert scientific excellence into national development," Singh said. (ANI)