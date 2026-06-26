Reliance Retail has been ranked 13th in the 'India's Best Companies to Work For 2026' list by the Great Place To Work Institute. The report also recognized the company among 'India's Best Employers Among Nation-Builders' for its contribution.

Reliance Retail has been ranked 13th among India's Best Companies to Work For in 2026, according to a latest report by the Great Place To Work Institute. The company secured the 13th position among the Top 100 organizations featured in the "India's Best Companies to Work For 2026" list. The report also ranked Hilton, Cisco Systems India and Synchrony International Services in the top three positions. The rankings were announced at an event organized by the Great Place To Work Institute.

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A Significant Recognition

According to the list, Reliance Retail, which operates India's largest retail network, has a workforce of 130,457 employees in the country. The company said securing the 13th position among the Top 100 companies with such a large employee base is a significant recognition of its workplace culture.

'Nation-Builder' Accolade

In addition to the ranking, Reliance Industries Limited and Reliance Retail were jointly recognized among "India's Best Employers Among Nation-Builders." The recognition is awarded to organizations whose contribution extends beyond business performance and includes employment generation, delivery of essential services and nation-building efforts.

Ranking Methodology Explained

The ranking in the report are based on an assessment of employee experience and workplace culture. According to the institute, the evaluation gives 75 per cent weightage to the Trust Index Survey and 25 per cent weightage to the Culture Audit. The institute stated that inclusion in the Top 100 list is determined by employee feedback and workplace culture rather than the opinions of a jury or any individual.

Context and Company Focus

Reliance Retail's ranking comes at a time when the retail sector is witnessing rapid transformation across online and offline channels. The sector is also seeing expansion in technology adoption, supply chain operations and store networks. The recognition highlights the company's continued focus on building an employee-centric workplace culture while managing one of the country's largest retail workforces.

The annual rankings are widely followed as a benchmark for workplace culture and employee satisfaction across industries, with organizations evaluated primarily on the basis of employee feedback and organizational culture. (ANI)