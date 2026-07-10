Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) board will meet on July 17, 2026, to approve unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. An analyst meeting will be held after the board meeting.

Board Meeting for Q1 FY27 Results

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) on Friday informed the stock exchanges that its board of directors will meet on July 17 to consider and approve the company's unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

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In a regulatory filing, the company said the board will consider and approve both the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results for the first quarter of FY27. "A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, July 17, 2026, inter alia, to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2026," the filing said.

The company also informed the exchanges that it will hold an analyst meeting after the board meeting to discuss the financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Investor Outlook and Past Performance

Reliance Industries had reported a record financial performance in the quarter ended March 31, 2026, driven by steady growth in its retail and digital businesses alongside a resilient oil-to-chemicals segment. The company had also highlighted continued investments in artificial intelligence infrastructure and digital technologies as part of its long-term growth strategy.

The June quarter results, to be considered by the board next week, will be closely tracked by investors for updates on the performance of Reliance's oil-to-chemicals, oil and gas, retail and digital services businesses. Reliance Industries is India's largest listed company by market capitalisation, with businesses spanning oil and gas exploration and production, refining and petrochemicals, organised retail, digital services, media and new energy. (ANI)