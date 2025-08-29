Mukesh Ambani confirmed Jio’s IPO in the first half of 2026 at Reliance’s 48th AGM. He highlighted AI, clean energy, and deep tech as growth drivers, while Reliance posted record revenues and announced major workforce expansion.

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani on Friday confirmed that Jio will go public in the first half of 2026, ending years of speculation. Speaking at the company’s 48th Annual General Meeting (AGM), Ambani said the proposed listing would mark a major milestone for both Reliance and India's capital markets. "Jio has crossed 500 million customers, becoming not only India's largest digital services provider but also among the biggest globally. Its scale and strength make it well-positioned to enter the public markets," Ambani said at the AGM.

The IPO is expected to be among the most significant listings in Indian stock market history, unlocking value for Reliance shareholders and giving retail investors access to one of the country’s fastest-growing digital platforms. Preparations for the offering are already underway.

Mukesh Ambani, the Chairman and MD, said at the Reliance Annual General Meeting, "Today, it is my proud privilege to announce that Jio is making all arrangements to file for its IPO. We are aiming to list Jio by the first half of 2026, subject to all necessary approvals. I assure you that this will demonstrate that Jio is capable of creating the same quantum of value as our global counterparts. I am sure that it will be a very attractive opportunity for all investors."

He added, "Five major achievements of Jio which were previously unimaginable are- Jio made voice calls free from anywhere to everywhere in India. Jio made it a habit for common Indians to watch videos on their mobile and do digital payments, also through mobiles. Jio laid the foundation for India’s Digital Public Infrastructure such as Aadhaar, UPI, Jan Dhan, Direct Bank Transfer, and empowered a confident new generation. Jio enabled creation of the world’s third-largest start-up ecosystem in India with over 100+ unicorns. Jio’s nationwide 5G rollout, the fastest in the world, has laid the foundation for the AI revolution in India."

Reliance bets on AI and clean energy

While the Jio IPO announcement dominated headlines, Ambani also unveiled Reliance’s broader vision for the future. He highlighted artificial intelligence, clean energy, and deep tech as the company’s next engines of growth. “AI is the Kamdhenu of our age,” Ambani said, describing its potential to transform productivity, efficiency and innovation across industries. He added that Reliance was embedding AI in all its businesses, from retail and telecom to energy and entertainment. The company also outlined plans to build one of the world’s most advanced clean energy ecosystems, alongside investments in digital health, life sciences and genomics.

Record revenues and workforce growth

Reliance reported strong financials for FY25, becoming the first Indian company to cross $125 billion in annual revenue. Consolidated revenue stood at Rs 10.71 lakh crore, while EBITDA reached Rs 1.83 lakh crore. Net profit was recorded at Rs 81,309 crore.

The company contributed Rs 2.10 lakh crore to the national exchequer, underlining its economic significance. Reliance also announced plans to expand its workforce from the current 6.8 lakh to more than 10 lakh employees in the coming years.

Outlook amid global uncertainty

Ambani acknowledged global challenges but remained optimistic, describing the present as a 'golden age of abundance and affordability' driven by technology and sustainable energy. He said Reliance aimed to not only lead India’s growth story but also help shape its model of development for the future.

As the AGM concluded, anticipation grew among investors for the detailed roadmap of Jio's IPO, expected to be a landmark event on Dalal Street in 2026.