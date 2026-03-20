The REC Limited Pavilion, inaugurated by Union Ministers at the Bharat Electricity Summit, showcases India's energy transition. Themed 'Green Multiplier,' it highlights REC's role in financing clean energy and achieving Net Zero 2070 goals.

In a powerful showcase of India's energy transition, the REC Limited Pavilion was officially inaugurated at the Bharat Electricity Summit by Manohar Lal, Union Minister of Power and Housing & Urban Affairs; Prahlad Joshi, Union Minister of New & Renewable Energy, Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution; and Shripad Naik, Union Minister of State for Power and New & Renewable Energy. The inauguration took place in the presence of Pankaj Agarwal, Secretary (Power), Government of India; Jitendra Srivastava, CMD of REC Limited; and other senior officials from the Ministry of Power and REC.

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Envisioned as a contemporary, technology-driven space, the pavilion brings to life the theme "Financing India's Energy Abundance." It is anchored by the core philosophy of the "Green Multiplier"--a central thought reflecting REC's role in amplifying the impact of sustainable initiatives. By multiplying access, opportunity, and clean energy adoption, REC is enabling a truly green life for all Indians. The pavilion's design and vibrant colors symbolize renewable energy, growth, and stability, creating an environment that mirrors India's rapid shift toward a low-carbon economy.

The Heart of the Pavilion: Solar Empowerment

A striking sun and solar panel installation serves as the centerpiece, inspired by the vision of the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana. This installation reinforces REC's pivotal role in decentralized power and democratizing energy.

Driving the Net Zero 2070 Vision

The narrative extends to REC's diverse financing portfolio, which acts as the financial backbone for India's Net Zero 2070 goals. Beyond traditional power, the pavilion highlights REC's support for electric mobility and inclusive transition.

A High-Tech Experiential Journey

Strongly technology-oriented, the pavilion offers an immersive experience through anamorphic LED Walls & Kinetic Displays, RFID-based storytelling and innovation hubs.

Through this experiential pavilion, REC Limited reaffirms its legacy and leadership as a true Green Multiplier, powering the infrastructure and innovations necessary for India's sustainable tomorrow. (ANI)