Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Realty developer Supertech goes into insolvency, NCLT initiates proceedings

    This is the developer's second significant setback in less than a year. The Supreme Court ordered the destruction of Supertech Ltd's twin 40-story buildings, which are part of the under construction Emerald Court project in Noida, on August 31, last year, for violation of building codes.

    Realty developer Supertech goes into insolvency NCLT initiates proceedings gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Mar 25, 2022, 6:19 PM IST

    The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) launched insolvency proceedings against real estate business Supertech Ltd, one of the Supertech group's firms, on Friday. This is the developer's second significant setback in less than a year. The Supreme Court ordered the destruction of Supertech Ltd's twin 40-story buildings, which are part of the under construction Emerald Court project in Noida, on August 31, last year, for violation of building codes.

    On Friday, an NCLT panel granted a petition filed by Union Bank of India, a financial creditor, claiming default against Supertech Ltd, and appointed an interim resolution specialist to replace the company's board of directors. The ruling was made orally in court, and a detailed order in this respect is pending. This revelation has come as a shock to almost 25,000 purchasers who have been waiting for years for possession of their houses booked with the developer. The developer is now working on various residential and commercial projects in the NCR area and other regions of north India.

    Hitesh Goyal has been selected as the interim resolution professional by the NCLT's Delhi bench (IRP). Supertech Group confirmed the development and stated that it will appeal the ruling to the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT).

    "In the matter of the NCLT's appointment of an IRP (Interim Resolution Professional) in one of the Supertech Group firms, management of the company announced that the company will approach NCLAT in an appeal against the ruling," Supertech Group said in a statement.

    The NCLT ruling, however, will not disrupt the operations of the Supertech Group's other enterprises, according to the company. The NCLT ruling will have no effect on the company's existing projects or operations, and it stated that "we are committed to delivering delivery of units to allottees."

    When approached, Mohit Arora, Managing Director of Supertech Group, stated, "In the Supertech Ltd, there are around 11-12 housing projects against which insolvency procedures have been begun. Approximately 90% of these projects have been finished." Supertech Ltd's debt is estimated to be approximately Rs 1,200 crore, including almost Rs 150 crore in Union Bank of India loans, he added. According to Arora, the company includes three to four additional firms that are working on a variety of projects around Delhi-NCR, including the premium project Supernova.

    Also Read | Noida Supertech twin towers to be demolished by May 22

    Also Read | Supreme Court to Supertech: Sink or die, return home-buyers' money

    Also Read | Supreme Court orders demolition of twin towers of Supertech in Noida within 3 months

    Last Updated Mar 25, 2022, 6:19 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    5 Smart Tips to Invest in SIP for Higher Returns by ET Money

    5 Smart Tips to Invest in SIP for Higher Returns by ET Money

    Muthoottu Mini Financiers New Gold Loan scheme - 'Super Offer @ 6.5% interest only'

    Muthoottu Mini Financiers New Gold Loan scheme – ‘Super Offer @ 6.5% interest only’

    4 schemes that you need to invest to save from taxes before March 31 gcw

    4 schemes that you need to invest to save from taxes before March 31

    Petrol diesel price again hiked by 80 paise check latest rates here gcw

    Petrol, diesel price again hiked by 80 paise; check latest rates here

    India top fuel retailers IOC, BPCL and HPCL lost Rs 19,000 cr in revenue due to fuel price freeze: Moody's-dnm

    India’s top fuel retailers IOC, BPCL and HPCL lost Rs 19,000 cr in revenue due to fuel price freeze: Moody’s

    Recent Stories

    Legends pundits and fans applaud Australia as Pat Cummins and Co create history on Pakistan soil snt

    Legends, pundits and fans applaud Australia as Pat Cummins and Co create history on Pakistan soil

    Bigg Boss contestant Meera Mithun, who abused Vijay-Suriya, arrested in Chennai-ycb

    Bigg Boss contestant Meera Mithun, who abused Vijay-Suriya, arrested in Chennai

    Oscar 2022: Dune to King Richard and more; nominated films to stream on Netflix, Amazon and more RBA

    Oscar 2022: Dune to King Richard and more; nominated films to stream on Netflix, Amazon and more

    Who is Brajesh Pathak UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath s new deputy gcw

    Who is Brajesh Pathak, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's new deputy?

    Kerala SSLC Exam 2022 dates released, here's full schedule- Adt

    Kerala SSLC Exam 2022 dates released, here's full schedule

    Recent Videos

    College teachers give unique Ravi Verma theme farewell to Kerala professor

    Unique farewell for Kerala professor, teachers hit the ramp

    Video Icon
    RRR Review: Fans go berserk over film's release; police deployed outside theatres (watch) - ycb

    RRR Review: Fans go berserk over film’s release; police deployed outside theatres (watch)

    Video Icon
    Watch Stage set for Yogi Adityanath s grand swearing in as UP CM gcw

    WATCH: Stage set for Yogi Adityanath's grand swearing-in as UP CM

    Video Icon
    Yogi Adityanath swearing in ceremony Prayers in temples for Maharaj

    Yogi Adityanath 2.0: Prayers in temples for 'Maharaj'

    Video Icon
    RRR vs James: Kannada activists tear posters of RRR, allege insult to Puneeth Rajkumar YCB

    RRR vs James: Kannada activists tear posters of RRR, allege insult to Puneeth Rajkumar

    Video Icon