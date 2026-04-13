OOH specialist OSMO is seeing a shift in real estate marketing, with developers favouring precise, attention-led campaigns over scale. This new data-driven approach aims to capture consumer attention effectively during crucial launch windows.

OOH specialist OSMO is witnessing a clear shift in how real estate developers are approaching launch campaigns, with increasing focus moving from scale-driven visibility to more precise, attention-led planning. In a category where multiple projects compete simultaneously for consumer mindspace, developers are beginning to prioritise how effectively campaigns capture attention during the launch window, rather than just the volume of sites deployed.

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Over the past financial year, OSMO has executed multiple real estate campaigns across developers including Max Estates, Sobha Limited, Experion Developers, The House of Abhinandan Lodha, L&T Realty, Krisumi Corporation, and BPTP reflecting this broader transition towards more structured, data-led OOH strategies.

Shift from Scale to Precision

According to OSMO, traditional OOH planning in real estate has largely been driven by scale and presence. However, increasing category clutter and overlapping campaigns have made it harder for brands to achieve meaningful cut-through. As a result, campaign planning is evolving towards: - High-impact, clutter-free placements - Minimising adjacency with competing projects - Contextual mapping of audience movement - Phased visibility aligned to launch and sustenance

This approach is helping brands build stronger recall during launch while maintaining continuity in engagement post-launch.

"In real estate, the launch window is where perception is built and momentum is created," said Nipun Arora, Co-founder, OSMO. He further added, "In a cluttered environment, visibility alone is not enough - what matters is how decisively a brand is able to command attention."

LOC8 Driving Data-Led Decision Making

At the centre of OSMO's approach is LOC8, its proprietary attention intelligence platform, which enables planners to evaluate outdoor media using parameters such as visibility, dwell time, and audience movement rather than just traffic or availability. The platform allows brands to take more informed decisions on site selection, frequency, and timing, especially during high stakes launch phases.

"The idea behind LOC8 was to move away from inventory-led planning to attention-led planning," said Mangesh Shinde, Co-founder, OSMO. He further added, "Once you understand where attention genuinely exists, every decision becomes sharper and more effective."

Evolving Role of OOH in Real Estate

OSMO believes this shift is gradually redefining the role of outdoor advertising in real estate from a visibility-led medium to a more performance-driven, intelligence-led channel. As competition intensifies and consumer attention becomes more fragmented, developers are increasingly looking at OOH not just as a presence-building tool, but as a critical lever in driving early momentum and demand during launches. (ANI)