  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    RBI warns co-operative societies against using ‘bank’, ‘banker’ in their names

    It has also come to the notice of RBI that some co-operative societies are accepting deposits from non-members/ nominal members/ associate members which is tantamount to conducting banking business in violation of the provisions.

    RBI warns co-operative societies against using bank, banker in their names-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Nov 22, 2021, 7:05 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The Reserve Bank of India on Monday warned some cooperative societies against the use of ‘bank’ word in their names, in contravention of Banking Regulation Act. The RBI also cautioned against accepting deposits from people who are not their members without any licensing or approval from the central bank.

    Co-operative societies cannot use the words ‘bank’, ‘banker’ or ‘banking’ as part of their names, except as permitted under the provisions or by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) after the amendment in the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, effective September 29, 2020. In a statement, RBI said it has come to notice that some cooperative societies are using the word 'bank' in their names in violation of the Banking Regulation Act.

    It has also come to the notice of RBI that some co-operative societies are accepting deposits from non-members/ nominal members/ associate members which is tantamount to conducting banking business in violation of the provisions. “Members of the public are hereby informed that such societies have neither been issued any licence under BR Act, 1949 nor are they authorised by the RBI for doing banking business,” RBI said.

    Also read: Paytm shares continue to plunge after listing day fall, down by 34% over IPO issue price

    The RBI warned the public that such societies neither possess any licence under Banking Regulation Act, nor have they authorised by the RBI for carrying out banking business.

    “The insurance cover from Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) is also not available for deposits placed with these societies. Members of public are advised to exercise caution and carry out due diligence of such cooperative societies if they claim to be a bank and look for banking license issued by RBI before dealing with them,” RBI noted.

    Members of the public are advised to exercise caution and carry out due diligence of such co-operative societies if they claim to be a bank and look for banking license issued by RBI before dealing with them, the central bank said.

    Last Updated Nov 22, 2021, 7:05 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Dogecoin the most Googled cryptocurrency in United States Check out what survey revealed gcw

    Is Dogecoin the most Googled cryptocurrency in United States? Check out what survey revealed

    Paytm shares continue to plunge after listing day fall, down by 34% over IPO issue price-dnm

    Paytm shares continue to plunge after listing day fall, down by 34% over IPO issue price

    Gold silver price today November 22 Slight change in gold price silver remains constant gcw

    Gold, silver price today, November 22: Slight change in gold price, silver remains constant

    Petrol diesel price today, November 21: No change in rates, below Rs 100 in many states; check latest rates-dnm

    Petrol, diesel price today, November 21: No change in rates, below Rs 100 in many states; check latest rates

    Flipkart launches e-pharmacy programme to deliver medicines connect with doctors gcw

    Flipkart launches e-pharmacy programme; to deliver medicines, connect with doctors

    Recent Stories

    Punjab Elections 2022: Arvind Kejriwal announces Rs 1,000 for every woman if AAP voted to power-dnm

    Punjab Elections 2022: Arvind Kejriwal announces Rs 1,000 for every woman if AAP voted to power

    Urfi Javed does it again; seen in an ATROCIOUS dress at airport drb

    Urfi Javed does it again; seen in an ATROCIOUS dress at airport

    Unmukt Chand gets married (Check pictures)-ayh

    Unmukt Chand gets married (Check pictures)

    Nawab Malik Vs Sameer Wankhede: Court tells minister to do a fact-check first, refuses to pass injunction-dnm

    Nawab Malik Vs Sameer Wankhede: Court tells minister to do a fact-check first, refuses to pass injunction

    EXCLUSIVE Shershaah actor Anil Charanjeett on working with Sidharth Malhotra and playing role of a soldier SCJ

    EXCLUSIVE: Shershaah actor Anil Charanjeett on working with Sidharth Malhotra and playing role of a soldier

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE : Seema, Manukriti Pahwa, Anup Thapa open up on toxic masculinity and on Ye Mard Bechara SCJ

    [EXCLUSIVE] : Seema, Manukriti Pahwa, Anup Thapa open up on toxic masculinity and on Ye Mard Bechara

    Video Icon
    Former US President Donald Trump awarded 9th Dan Black Belt in Taekwondo by South Korea martial arts organisation kukkiwon

    Former US President Donald Trump awarded honorary 9th Dan Black Belt in Taekwondo

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Zoya Factor writer Anuja Chauhan opens up on her struggles and on Raj Babbar's Dil Bekaraar

    [Exclusive] Zoya Factor writer Anuja Chauhan opens up on her struggles and on Raj Babbar's Dil Bekaraar

    Video Icon
    India IT capital flooded: Over 600 apartment dwellers rescued using boats in Bengaluru-dnm

    India's IT capital flooded: Over 600 apartment dwellers rescued using boats in Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22: Apuia basking in the spotlight, speaks on joining Mumbai City and more (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Apuia basking in the spotlight, speaks on joining Mumbai City and more (WATCH)

    Video Icon