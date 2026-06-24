The Reserve Bank of India will conduct an underwriting auction for Government Securities worth Rs 28,000 crore on June 25, 2026. The sale includes GS 2040 and GS 2076 bonds, with primary dealers bidding via the e-Kuber platform.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is set to conduct underwriting auction for the sale and re-issue of Government Securities worth Rs 28,000 crore this week, as per a statement by the apex bank on Wednesday.

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The release said, "Government of India has announced the sale (re-issue) of Government Securities," through auction which will "be held on June 25, 2026 (Thursday)."

Auction Details and Commitments

It added, according to the extant scheme of underwriting commitment notified on November 14, 2007, the amounts of Minimum Underwriting Commitment (MUC) and the minimum bidding commitment under Additional Competitive Underwriting (ACU) auction, applicable to each Primary Dealer (PD) on offer include 6.68 per cent GS 2040 and 7.43 per cent GS 2076 with a notified amount of Rs 17,000 crore and Rs 11,000 crore, respectively.

Commitments for GS 2040

For GS 2040, the MUC per primary dealer stands at Rs 405 crore, and the minimum bidding commitment per primary dealer under the ACU auction stands at Rs 405 crore, as per the release.

Commitments for GS 2076

For GS 2076, which includes a notified amount of Rs 11,000 crore, the MUC amount per PD stands at Rs 262 crore. Minimum bidding commitment per PD under ACU auction as pre the release stands at Rs 262 crore, as per the release.

Bidding Process

According to the release, the underwriting auction will be held on June 25, 2026, using a multiple price bidding method. Primary Dealers can submit their bids electronically through the RBI's e-Kuber platform between 9:00 am and 9:30 am on the day of the auction.

"The underwriting auction will be conducted through multiple price-based method on June 25, 2026 (Thursday). PDs may submit their bids for ACU auction electronically through Reserve Bank of India Core Banking Solution (e-Kuber system) between 09:00 A.M. and 09:30 A.M. on the day of underwriting auction," the release added.

Underwriting Commission

Apart from this, the "underwriting commission will be credited to the current account of the respective PDs with RBI on the day of issue of securities," the release added. (ANI)