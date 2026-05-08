The RBI announced the result of the underwriting auction for the 'New GS 2036' G-Sec, setting the cut-off commission for Primary Dealers at 0.38 paise per Rs 100. The auction was conducted for a notified amount of Rs 34,000 crore.

RBI Sets Underwriting Commission for New G-Sec

New Delhi [India], May 8 (ANI): The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday announced the result of the underwriting auction conducted for the Additional Competitive Underwriting (ACU) of the "New GS 2036" government security, setting the cut-off rate for underwriting commission payable to Primary Dealers at 0.38 paise per Rs 100.

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The underwriting auction was conducted for the Government of India security with a notified amount of Rs 34,000 crore, according to the RBI release issued on Friday.

"In the underwriting auction conducted on May 08, 2026, for Additional Competitive Underwriting (ACU) of the undernoted Government security, the Reserve Bank of India has set the cut-off rates for underwriting commission payable to Primary Dealers," the central bank said in its release.

Auction Breakdown

The RBI said the auction pertained to the "New GS 2036" security, under which the Minimum Underwriting Commitment (MUC) amount was fixed at Rs 17,010 crore. The Additional Competitive Underwriting amount accepted stood at Rs 16,990 crore, taking the total amount underwritten to Rs 34,000 crore.

Understanding Government Borrowing and Underwriting

Government securities, commonly known as G-Secs, are debt instruments issued by the Government of India to borrow money from the market.

Underwriting auctions are conducted to ensure that government bond issuances receive adequate subscription support from Primary Dealers.

Primary Dealers are institutions authorised by the RBI to support the government securities market by underwriting issuances and participating in auctions. They play a key role in ensuring smooth borrowing operations for the government.

The underwriting process is carried out before the main auction of government securities. Through this mechanism, Primary Dealers commit to underwrite a specified portion of the issue in return for an underwriting commission. The RBI regularly conducts underwriting auctions as part of the government's market borrowing programme aimed at financing fiscal requirements through dated securities and treasury bills. (ANI)