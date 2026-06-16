The RBI has invited applications for 12 Young Professional positions in Mumbai with a monthly stipend of Rs 1.5 lakh. The contract is for three years in fields like AI and cyber security. The application deadline is July 6, 2026.

The Reserve Bank of India has invited online applications from eligible candidates for engagement as Young Professional (YP) for different work areas in its various Central Office Departments located at Mumbai for a fixed stipend of Rs 1,50,000 monthly.

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Key Details of RBI YP Recruitment

According to the official notification issued by the central bank, the recruitment drive focuses on filling a total of 12 positions across diverse specialized domains including artificial intelligence, quantum technology, cyber security, and climate change risk. The selected professionals will secure an initial contract tenure of three years, which remains extendable based on mutual agreement for a total period not exceeding five years. The central bank specified that the engagement operates strictly on a full-time contract basis and does not constitute a regular employment framework.

Eligibility Criteria and Deadline

Candidates seeking to apply must fulfill specific eligibility criteria: The applicant must be an Indian citizen above the age of 21 years and not more than the age of 30 years as on July 6, 2026, which is also the final deadline for submitting online applications.

Compensation and Contractual Obligations

The official document issued by the central bank outlines rigid guidelines regarding the performance, operational hours, and financial compensation rules governing the contracted professionals during their tenure in Mumbai.

"A fixed stipend of Rs 1,50,000/-, subject to applicable tax deductions, will be paid for the entire duration of engagement, on monthly basis. The YP will not be eligible for any other allowances / benefits," the RBI said.

The contract rules explicitly restrict the professionals from undertaking any alternative employment. The recruitment notification clarifies that the selected candidates cannot maintain dual professional commitments during their contract period.

"The YP will be engaged on contract basis for a limited period on full-time basis. On being engaged by the Bank, the YP shall not undertake any part-time work for a private or public body or a private person, etc. or accept fee therefore, without prior permission of the Bank, in writing," the RBI added.

"The engagement of the YP will not constitute a regular job or appointment of any nature in the Bank, nor is it in the nature of a relationship of employer and employee between the Reserve Bank of India and the YP."

Work Schedule and Leave Policy

Regarding operational hours and leave management, the central bank mandates that the professionals adhere to standard office hours without receiving additional monetary benefits for extra hours. The notification establishes that the personnel receive 15 days of leave in a calendar year, which accrues on a pro-rata basis and cannot be carried forward to the subsequent year.

"Given the nature of the engagement, no extra compensation will be paid to the YP for working beyond standard office hours, or on weekends and holidays," the RBI noted.

"Unauthorised absence for a continuous period of 8 working days or more without any valid reason, may lead to termination of the contract."

Post-Selection Process

The notification states that candidates must join the post tentatively around August to October 2026. Upon selection, the individuals must produce a medical certificate of fitness and a satisfactory police verification report confirming no criminal antecedents, alongside executing a formal agreement and adhering to a strict code of conduct and secrecy maintaining guidelines.