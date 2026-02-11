RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra and MoS Harsh Malhotra separately met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at Parliament. Sitharaman also discussed the Union Budget 2026-27 priorities with the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum in New Delhi.

Meetings at Parliament House

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra called on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday at the Parliament House in New Delhi. Sharing the details on X, Nirmala Sitharaman Office posted, "Shri Sanjay Malhotra, Governor - @RBI, calls on Smt @nsitharaman at Parliament House." Shri Sanjay Malhotra, Governor - @RBI, calls on Smt @nsitharaman at Parliament House. pic.twitter.com/Y9XteLL9Eh — Nirmala Sitharaman Office (@nsitharamanoffc) February 11, 2026

Sitharaman also met a delegation led by Minister of State for Corporate Affairs Harsh Malhotra. "Delegation led by Shri @hdmalhotra, Hon'ble Minister of State for Road, Transport & Highways and Corporate Affairs, and Smt @kjsehrawat, Hon'ble MP (LS), calls on Smt @nsitharaman at Parliament House," Nirmala Sitharaman Office said on X.

Union Budget 2026-27 Priorities Outlined

Earlier, Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman shared the key priorities and reform direction of the Union Budget 2026-27, with a focus on policy stability, manufacturing growth and long-term investment.

The minister on Monday, addressed the Board Members of the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum in New Delhi and shared the budget priorities.

According to a social media post by the Ministry of Finance, the meeting focused on strengthening India-US economic engagement and sharing the outcomes and intent of the Union Budget.

The ministry said the interaction underlined the government's broader objective of creating a predictable and stable policy environment to encourage businesses and industry to plan long-term investments. Outlining the key tenets of the Union Budget 2026-27, Finance Minister Sitharaman said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Budget reflects the government's commitment to continuity, certainty and predictability from a policy perspective. (ANI)