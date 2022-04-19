Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    RBI changes opening hours of bank from April 18, customers to get 1 hour extra

    "With the significant relaxation of limitations on people's movement and office operations, it has now been decided to return the opening hour for regulated financial markets to its pre-pandemic timing of 9 a.m.," the RBI said in a statement.

    RBI changes opening hours of bank from April 18 customers to get 1 hour extra gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Apr 19, 2022, 11:32 AM IST

    Bank customers will now have an additional hour to accomplish bank-related tasks. With effect from April 18, 2022, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has modified the schedules for market and bank trading hours. After four days of shutdown, the RBI modified bank operating hours on Monday. Banks will now open at 9 a.m.

    However, there has been no change to the closure time. Bank hours in India have been curtailed due to an increase in COVID-19 cases. However, once conditions begin to normalise, the RBI will begin implementing this facility on April 18, 2022.

    Meanwhile, the RBI has announced that the trading hours of its regulated markets would be from 9 am to 3.30 pm beginning April 18. "With the significant relaxation of limitations on people's movement and office operations, it has now been decided to return the opening hour for regulated financial markets to its pre-pandemic timing of 9 a.m.," the RBI said in a statement.

    The central bank regulates the following markets: call/notice/term money; market repo in government securities; tri-party repo in government securities; commercial paper and certificates of deposit; repo in corporate bonds; government securities (central government securities, state development loans, and treasury bills); forex derivatives; and rupee interest rate derivatives.

    Also Read | Paytm, now official digital payments partner for Prime Ministers’ museum

    The trading hours for several markets controlled by the RBI were altered on April 7, 2020, in response to the coronavirus pandemic, which caused operational disruptions and increased health hazards. Significantly, in anticipation of the planned changeover in 2020, the RBI modified the market's trading hours on April 7. The market hours were adjusted from 10 a.m. to 3.30 p.m., resulting in a half-hour reduction in trading hours. However, now that things have returned to normal, the RBI is re-instituting the original timetable.

    Also Read | CoinSwitch disables all crypto purchase options on app, suspends rupee deposits

    Last Updated Apr 19, 2022, 11:32 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Explained The pyramid scam that Amway India is under probe for

    Explained: The pyramid scam that Amway India is under probe for

    Nirmala Sitharaman says money laundering terror financing biggest concerns around cryptocurrency gcw

    Nirmala Sitharaman says money laundering, terror financing biggest concerns around cryptocurrency

    The fastest-growing broker, RightFX, explains everything that you need to know about currency pairs-vpn

    The fastest-growing broker, RightFX, explains everything that you need to know about currency pairs

    Larsen and Toubro Infotech likely to merge with Mindtree to create USD 22 billion firm Report gcw

    L&T Infotech likely to merge with Mindtree to create $22 billion firm: Report

    Price of natural gas in US surges to 13-year high due to Ukraine conflict - adt

    Price of natural gas in US surges to 13-year high due to Ukraine conflict

    Recent Stories

    APJEE 2022 Registrations open today know how to apply documents needed gcw

    APJEE 2022: Registrations open today; know how to apply, documents needed

    football la liga Champions League goal intact asserts Barcelona Xavi Hernandez after shock loss to Cadiz snt

    Champions League goal intact, asserts Barcelona's Xavi after shock loss to Cadiz

    Seven more deaths due to Covid-19 in China's Shanghai, total rises to 10 - adt

    Seven more deaths due to Covid-19 in China's Shanghai, total rises to 10

    Mahesh Babu gets emotional as Telugu film producer Narayan Das Narang passes away at 76 RBA

    Mahesh Babu gets emotional as Telugu film producer Narayan Das Narang passes away at 76

    After divorcing Samantha Ruth Prabhu's ex-husband Naga Chaitanya to get married again? RBA

    After divorcing Samantha Ruth Prabhu's ex-husband Naga Chaitanya to get married again?

    Recent Videos

    Every Hindu should have four children: Sadhvi Ritambara

    Forget 'hum do, hamare do'; every Hindu should have 4 children: Sadhvi Ritambara

    Video Icon
    Primary school in Gorakhpur that has no electricity since 6 decades

    Primary school in Gorakhpur has no electricity since 6 decades

    Video Icon
    Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars

    Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians MI is building the team for future - Suryakumar Yadav-ayh

    IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians is building the team for future - Suryakumar Yadav

    Video Icon
    KGF Chapter 2 release: Black tickets to garlanding Yash's cutout to police lathis, fans do crazy things-ycb

    KGF: Chapter 2 release: Black tickets to garlanding Yash's cutout to police lathis, fans do crazy things

    Video Icon