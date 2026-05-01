Ravi K assumed charge as the 22nd Chairman and Managing Director of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). With over three decades of experience, he aims to transform HAL into a globally competitive aerospace and defence enterprise driven by innovation.

Ravi K on Friday assumed charge as the 22nd Chairman and Managing Director of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), succeeding Dr D K Sunil, who superannuated on April 30, according to an official statement. Ravi K brings over three decades of experience across aerospace and defence, manufacturing and electronics. Before taking over as CMD, he served as Director (Operations) at HAL, where he "led strategic planning and played a key role in securing HAL's Maharatna status," the company said.

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New Chairman's Vision

Outlining his vision for the company, Ravi K said, "My vision is to transform HAL into a globally competitive aerospace and defence enterprise, driven by innovation, Artificial Intelligence (AI), operational excellence, and people."

Leadership and Key Projects

During his tenure in various leadership roles, including Executive Director and General Manager of the LCA Tejas Division, he handled several key projects and contracts. These include the contract to supply 180 LCA Tejas aircraft to the Indian Air Force and 156 LCH Prachand helicopters to the Indian Army and Air Force. He is also credited with "the operationalisation of the LCA Tejas fleet in IAF" and took steps to improve fleet serviceability through "customer-centric initiatives," including establishing seamless data communication with IAF bases and creating a "Single Point of Contact (SPOC) for timely customer support."

Strengthening Indigenous Capabilities

The company noted that Ravi K played a key role in strengthening indigenous capabilities in the Tejas programme by increasing local content and expanding production capacity in Nasik. He also helped build a manufacturing ecosystem by outsourcing major fuselage assemblies to private sector partners, which is now "delivering tangible results through ongoing deliveries."

Diversification Initiatives

His initiatives have also helped diversify HAL into civil manufacturing and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO), creating "new revenue streams and expanding HAL's market presence," the statement said.

Educational Background

A Mechanical Engineering graduate from Malnad College of Engineering, Karnataka, Ravi K is an alumnus of IIM Ahmedabad and IAS, Toulouse, France. He also serves as a Nominee Director on the board of Multi-Role Transport Aircraft Ltd. (ANI)