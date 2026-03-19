The Rajasthan government has approved the revised Rajasthan Mandapam Convention Centre project in Jaipur, expanding its value to Rs 5,800 crore. NBCC will execute the development, which includes a convention centre, IT parks, and residential components.

NBCC (India) Limited on Thursday said the Government of Rajasthan has revised and approved a major infrastructure project worth approximately Rs 5,800 crore for the development of the Rajasthan Mandapam Convention Centre and allied urban infrastructure in Jaipur.

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According to an exchange filing, the project, earlier estimated at around Rs 3,700 crore, has been significantly expanded following fresh Cabinet approval. The work has been awarded by the Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation (RIICO), with NBCC serving as the executing agency. The proposed development, to be located near Jaipur International Airport, will span over 90 acres and feature a built-up area exceeding 94 lakh square feet. The project will include a world-class convention centre, large exhibition halls, Global Capability Centres (GCCs), IT/ITES office spaces, hospitality infrastructure, retail zones, residential components, and a Natural History Museum.

Project Scope and Financial Model

NBCC said the project will be implemented under a self-financing model, ensuring financial sustainability while maintaining transparency and efficiency. The total project value of Rs 5,800 crore reflects the expanded scope and scale of the development, positioning it among the largest urban infrastructure initiatives in the region.

Key Features and Timeline

The Rajasthan Mandapam Convention Centre is expected to serve as a key venue for international conventions, exhibitions, and cultural events. It will house multiple auditoria, including a main hall with a seating capacity of around 6,500 people, along with banquet spaces, meeting rooms, and a modern concert arena.

NBCC further stated that tenders for the project are likely to be floated in April 2026, marking the transition from planning to execution. The integrated development will also focus on sustainability and urban resilience, including plans for riverfront revitalisation and pedestrian-friendly public spaces. (ANI)