Craving food during rain? Online food delivery services like Zomato and Swiggy are introducing a rain surcharge for all customers, adding an extra fee to your orders during bad weather.

New Delhi (May 16): Many states in India, including Karnataka, are experiencing rainfall as the monsoon season approaches. Amidst government and local administration preparations for the monsoon, Swiggy and Zomato have introduced a new plan for the rainy season. Those who enjoy the comfort of ordering food online while staying warm indoors are in for a surprise. Now, food deliveries during rain will incur an additional rain surcharge.

Rain Surcharge for Food Delivery

Swiggy and Zomato are introducing an additional rain tax for food deliveries during rainy weather. Previously, gold or premium customers were exempt from these charges. However, under the new policy, all customers will have to pay the rain surcharge when ordering food during rain. This surcharge will be added to the order total.

Until recently, Swiggy and Zomato levied these additional charges only on non-member customers. They cited operational challenges and financial constraints during deliveries as the reason for implementing the rain surcharge. Now, even if you want to enjoy a warm meal indoors during the rainy season, you'll have to pay a rain tax, ranging from 2 to 10 rupees.

Customers Upset Over Rain Tax

Regular customers of Swiggy and Zomato are unhappy with this decision. They argue that while charging non-members is understandable, imposing a rain tax on paying members is unfair.

Delivery Challenges During Monsoon

Food delivery during the monsoon season is challenging, especially during heavy downpours. Ensuring safe and timely delivery of food becomes difficult, with flooded roads and traffic congestion. Delivery agents often face hardships in delivering food on time. However, this surcharge reportedly won't go directly to the delivery agents but will be added to the company's overall revenue.

Zomato and Swiggy haven't officially commented on the new rain tax. However, this change has been implemented. Many customers have expressed concerns about the increasing number of surcharges, stating that it burdens customers. Some have also questioned whether the rain tax will be applied even when it's not raining.