Qualcomm Layoffs: The global restructure may effect about 7% of the company's overall workforce of approximately 52,000 people.

Qualcomm Layoffs: Qualcomm, a US-based chipmaker, has begun laying off staff in India as part of a global workforce restructure that might cost the nation 1,000 or more jobs. The first round of job cutbacks began on Monday at the company's Bengaluru location, after layoffs in the United States, and the procedure is likely to be implemented in stages across its businesses.

According to a Financial Express story, the global restructure may touch about 7% of Qualcomm's overall workforce of approximately 52,000 people. With the corporation employing over 20,000 workers in India, the country might lose around 1,000 jobs, or slightly more, if cuts are imposed at a comparable rate.

"At a similar ratio, layoffs in India can be estimated at around 1,000 employees or slightly higher," Pareekh Jain, CEO and chief analyst at EIIRTrend, told Financial Express.

The article also stated that another wave of layoffs might occur in January, implying that the personnel reduction may continue beyond the current exercise.

The employment layoffs are especially important for India's technology industry, considering Qualcomm's considerable engineering and R&D activities in the nation. India is the company's largest engineering base outside the United States, with key facilities in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi NCR, and Chennai.

The ongoing restructure is said to be extensive in scope, affecting both senior engineers and newly hired personnel. According to the Financial Express story, some employees who were asked to leave stated that they had not received any prior performance-related input, despite the company's portrayal of the exercise as performance-driven.

Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon announced the reorganisation plans to staff in an internal message in October. According to Reuters, Amon stated that the employment cut will occur in November, following the company's annual employee appraisals, as part of an effort to boost its performance culture.

Qualcomm has not issued an official statement on the layoffs in India. According to Financial Express, an email submitted to the corporation requesting a response had not been answered as of publication.

Employees affected by the layoffs were allegedly granted severance payments of three months' income, depending on their experience. According to the article, those who sign their release forms within three days would be awarded an additional month's compensation.

Why is Qualcomm laying off its employees?

The employment restructure comes amid rising hurdles in Qualcomm's smartphone chip division. Although the business posted better-than-expected quarterly earnings last week, its sales outlook fell short of market expectations, indicating concerns about low demand for smartphone CPUs. Rising memory prices are also putting pressure on consumer electronics consumption, resulting in an unclear near-term picture for the smartphone sector.

The restructure occurs as Qualcomm seeks to simplify its personnel and tighten performance requirements while navigating a more difficult business climate.