The Quality Council of India has launched sweeping reforms to boost India's quality ecosystem for Viksit Bharat 2047. The changes include the 'Q Mark' quality seal, a new grievance system, and targeted support for MSMEs and healthcare.

The Quality Council of India (QCI) announced a comprehensive set of next-generation quality reforms on Wednesday, the eve of Sushasan Divas 2025, aimed at strengthening India's quality ecosystem and advancing the national vision of Viksit Bharat 2047. Drawing on operational experience and evolving stakeholder needs, the reforms aim to have a transformative impact across sectors such as healthcare, laboratories, MSMEs, and manufacturing, the Ministry of Commerce & Industry said in a statement.

System-Wide Reforms to Bolster Quality

System-wide reforms to power the quality ecosystem include the unveiling of the Q Mark - Desh ka Haq, a QR-coded mark of Quality to enable citizens to know their laboratory, hospital and MSME, ensuring full disclosure and eliminating fake certificates, it added. QCI is also launching Quality Setu, a secure ticket-based system for time-bound grievance redressal and feedback resolution. A single, paperless, modular one-stop accreditation platform will be launched to replace multiple accreditation portals.

Empowering MSMEs and Industry

For industry and MSMEs, the reforms focus on empowering India's economic backbone of over six crore MSMEs. Under the QCI-Industry partnership, QCI will mentor and support Tier-2 and Tier-3 suppliers to achieve ZED and Lean certification, making Indian products ready for global standards, the Commerce Ministry said.

One lakh MSMEs and Self-Help Groups under the ODOP initiative will be trained in quality, packaging and branding in 2026. A Shop Floor Best Practices Playbook for MSMEs will be introduced to familiarise small businesses with global quality practices and strengthen day-to-day shop floor performance. Fees for ZED and Lean certification will be reduced to ensure affordability, access, quality and recognition for last-mile entrepreneurs.

Healthcare Reforms to Enhance Patient Safety

"Under NABH reforms for healthcare, the focus is on driving patient safety in every hospital and every pincode. Direct and trusted guidance will be provided through NABH's MITRA programme, with trained and verified mentors officially empanelled to guide hospitals, particularly in smaller towns. Accreditation norms will be relaxed by allowing hospitals with 20 per cent occupancy to apply," it said.

Boosting Global Market Access for Indian Products

Under NABCB reforms for certification bodies, measures will be taken to ensure that local products reach global markets. Accredited certification for indigenously manufactured products will be introduced to enable seamless acceptance of Indian products across global supply chains. A Quality Passport for Indian products and services will be launched through globally aligned NABCB-accredited certifications for faster market access. Fast-track accreditation of certification bodies will be undertaken for new-age technology areas such as drones and cybersecurity. (ANI)