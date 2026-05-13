Puja Entertainment gets interim court protection against Tips Music over unauthorized use of IP for films like 'Coolie No. 1'. The Katihar court's status quo order is hailed as a historic victory for producers' rights in the Bollywood industry.

In a significant and historic development for the Indian entertainment industry, M/s. Puja Entertainment (India) Ltd. has secured crucial interim protection from the Court of Civil Judge (Senior Division)-I, Katihar, in proceedings initiated against Tips Music Limited and other parties concerning the unauthorized exploitation and commercial misuse of valuable intellectual property rights associated with some of Bollywood's most celebrated films and music catalogues.

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This landmark order dated May 6 is not merely an interim legal relief but it represents a massive victory for producers across the industry and reinforces the sanctity of proprietary rights vested in original creators and production houses.

The proceedings concern rights associated with the following iconic cinematograph films produced under the Puja Entertainment banner: --Coolie No. 1 --Hero No. 1 --Biwi No. 1 --Bade Miyan Chote Miyan --Tera Jadoo Chal Gayaa --Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai

The matter also directly concerns the proposed release and exploitation of the film: --Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai

According to Puja Entertainment, the company approached the Hon'ble Court after discovering continued and unauthorized exploitation, dissemination, monetization and commercial usage of its films, music rights, sound recordings and underlying works through various mediums including streaming, broadcasting, digital platforms and related commercial channels.

After hearing the matter, the Court, while granting interim protection, also passed a detailed Status Quo order directing all parties to maintain the existing state of affairs concerning the disputed films, music catalogues and underlying intellectual property rights. The Court observed that failure to grant immediate protection would result in serious and irreparable injury to the plaintiff's proprietary and statutory rights.

A Historic Recognition of Producer Rights

For years, film producers across the country have voiced concerns regarding the unauthorized exploitation and misuse of legacy film libraries and music catalogues without lawful authorization or consent. The present order now firmly reinforces a foundational principle of the entertainment industry: No cinematograph film, music catalogue, sound recording, underlying work, or proprietary film library can be commercially exploited, licensed, repurposed, monetized or utilized without the explicit consent of the rightful producer and owner.

This development represents a long-awaited recognition of the immense effort, investment, creativity and risk undertaken by producers in building cinematic legacies over decades.

When contacted, the city's top most leading counsel, V K Dubey Associates, representing Puja Entertainment, stated that the Court has directed all parties involved in the suit to maintain status quo in the matter, and all concerned parties are expected to strictly comply with the said order.

Protection Beyond Financial Interests

Puja Entertainment maintains that the present matter goes far beyond a mere commercial dispute. Every film library represents: --Decades of struggle, --Creative vision, --Financial investment, --Artistic contribution, --Goodwill, reputation and legacy built painstakingly over generations.

Unauthorized exploitation therefore results not only in financial damage, but also: --Irreparable emotional loss, --Notional and reputational harm, --And dilution of the identity and goodwill attached to the producer's name and body of work.

The company further states that after years of silence surrounding such practices, this order has finally brought into public light what it describes as dishonest and unlawful exploitation techniques affecting valuable intellectual property within the entertainment ecosystem.

A New Standard for the Industry

This outcome now serves as a powerful precedent and a stern warning against infringement and unauthorized exploitation of creative assets. The order strongly reaffirms that: --Producer rights are enforceable, --Intellectual property ownership cannot be bypassed, --And the integrity of original creative works remains central to the film industry.

As matters presently stand, proposed release and commercial exploitation of the film "Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai" remains subject to the interim status quo and protective orders passed by the Hon'ble Court.

Puja Entertainment has reiterated its commitment to taking all necessary legal steps to safeguard its intellectual property, creative assets, films, music and underlying works from any unauthorized exploitation. The matter is presently pending adjudication before the Court.

(ANI)