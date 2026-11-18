Public Sector Banks reached a record Rs 301.6 lakh crore in business by September 2026. With 15.5% YoY growth, PSBs saw improved profitability, reduced NPAs, and strong credit expansion across retail, agriculture, and MSME sectors.

Public Sector Banks Business Crosses Rs 300 Lakh Crore Milestone

New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI): Total business of Public Sector Banks (PSBs) crossed the Rs 300 lakh crore milestone for the first time, reaching Rs 301.6 lakh crore as on September 30, 2026, with a year-on-year (YoY) growth of 15.5 per cent in the first half of FY2026-27, according to the Ministry of Finance. Aggregate deposits rose by 13.1 per cent YoY to reach Rs 275 lakh crore, while aggregate advances expanded by 18.8 per cent YoY to Rs 136.4 lakh crore.

Credit expansion spread evenly across key sectors, with retail loans growing at 17 per cent, agriculture at 19.5 per cent, and MSME loans at 20.4 per cent, supporting grassroots economic development and financial inclusion. "The sustained improvement in financial health across different financial parameters, including, inter alia, capital adequacy, business growth, low slippages, healthy asset quality and outstandingly improved profitability, establishes the complete turnaround in overall functioning of Public Sector Banks," the Ministry of Finance noted. "It shows that PSBs are not only making profit but also meeting the requirements of credit supply need with improved underwriting capabilities, aided by technology and higher governance standards," the ministry stated.

Profitability rose for the fifth consecutive year, as aggregate net profit reached Rs 1.10 lakh crore with a 16.9 per cent YoY increase. Aggregate operating profit climbed 13.9 per cent YoY to Rs 1.81 lakh crore, while return on assets stood at 1.11 per cent following a 3 basis points YoY rise. Asset quality touched another long-time low, with the Gross NPA ratio declining to 1.69 per cent and the Net NPA ratio falling to 0.33 per cent. Low slippages of 0.62 per cent and focused collection efforts, reflected in a 21.1 per cent rise in recoveries and upgradations, drove this reduction, while all PSBs maintained a provisioning coverage ratio above 90 per cent.

"Capital buffers of PSBs remain well above regulatory minimum benchmark through higher retained earnings and strong capital raising, showing availability of adequate cushion to support credit growth while also having capability to absorb systemic shocks," the ministry added. The Capital to Risk-Weighted Assets Ratio (CRAR) stood at 16.89 per cent as on September 30, 2026, improving by 93 basis points YoY alongside a 94 basis points decline in Risk-Weighted Assets density to 47.9 per cent. Operational efficiency also strengthened during the first half of FY2026-27, with the cost-to-income ratio improving by 191 basis points YoY to 47.38 per cent and cost per asset falling 14 basis points to 1.60 per cent.

"Performance of PSBs is true reflection of outcomes of institutionalisation of reforms by the Government in PSBs, primarily aimed at better governance standards, improved operational efficiency, prudency in banking practices, enhanced risk management and continual adaptability of technology," the ministry said. "The steps taken by the Government in improving operational standards of PSBs is now being reflected in the financial performance, aimed supporting India’s growth aspirations of Viksit Bharat 2047," it noted. (ANI)