The Public Relations Society, Delhi, elected its 2026-2028 Governing Board unopposed, with GS Bawa as Chairman and Dr Jyoti Kumar as Secretary. The new board will focus on AI, digital tools, professional excellence, and talent development.

The Public Relations Society, Delhi, on Sunday announced that its new Governing Board for the 2026-2028 term has been elected unopposed, with veteran communication strategist GS Bawa taking charge as Chairman.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The announcement was made during the National Public Relations Day celebrations held at the Press Club of India, where the Returning Officer formally declared the results before industry professionals and senior communicators.

"In a strong endorsement of continuity and trust, the entire Executive Committee for the year 2026-2028 term was declared elected unopposed," the Society said in its press note.

New Leadership Team

The new leadership team includes Dr Jyoti Kumar, Chief General Manager (Corporate Communications), GAIL (India) Ltd, as Secretary. Other key members are Rama Vijay as Vice Chairman, Dr Akshat Chopra as Joint Secretary, and Vipin Kharbanda as Treasurer.

Focus on Technological Adaptation and Excellence

Outlining the Board's priorities, Chairman GS Bawa said the Society will focus on adapting to technological changes in the communications landscape. "PRSD will intensify its focus on the high-impact transformation brought by new-age tools, AI, and digital platforms on corporate reputation and public discourse," he said.

Three-Pronged Agenda

He further added that the organisation's agenda will centre on three areas: "Professional Excellence through knowledge forums, Enhanced Engagement via specialised masterclasses and industry-academia interfaces, and Enablement of Young Talent through structured mentoring, internships, and skill development."

Promoting Upskilling and Ethical Practices

Secretary Dr Jyoti Kumar highlighted the growing importance of communication professionals in a rapidly evolving media environment. "In a fast-evolving, high-velocity media ecosystem, the communicator's role is more critical than ever," he said.

He added that the Society aims to promote learning and ethical practices in the profession. "PRSD will act as a catalyst for upskilling, ethical practice, and thought leadership. We will create more focused, interactive platforms for professionals to learn, share, and lead," he said.

About the Society

Founded as a professional body for public relations and corporate communication practitioners, the Society said it is committed to "advancing the profession through knowledge-sharing, capacity building, and advocacy," while acting as a bridge between industry, academia, and policymakers. (ANI)