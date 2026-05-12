Union Minister Prahlad Joshi has urged Uber to support its drivers and fleet owners in transitioning to electric vehicles (EVs). Joshi also raised consumer-related issues, with Uber agreeing to conduct a self-audit and report back.

Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution & New and Renewable Energy, Prahlad Joshi, on Tuesday said he has urged ride-hailing platform Uber to support drivers and fleet owners in transitioning to electric vehicles (EVs), in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's push for clean mobility. Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the CII Annual Business Summit 2026, Joshi said he discussed EV adoption and consumer-related issues during his meeting with the Uber CEO.

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Joshi's Discussion with Uber CEO

"He had come to meet me. I have told him two things. Being one of the largest networks, I have requested him and insisted to him that he should support the people, the drivers and the owners of the Uber fleet to convert into EV vehicles," the minister said.

Joshi added that discussions were also held on consumer affairs-related issues and compliance with government directions aimed at protecting consumer interests. "There were some issues related to consumer affairs. We told them that consumer interest is paramount. They have agreed and said they will self-audit everything and come back to us," he said.

Renewable Energy Push

The minister also spoke about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal regarding solar pumps and renewable energy adoption. "PM spoke about solar pumps and also about EVs. As far as solar pumps are concerned, we have already given a major push under the PM Kusum scheme," he said.

He added that the government has also announced PM Kusum 2.0 to further expand the initiative.

Highlighting the benefits of renewable-powered EV charging, Joshi said EVs charged during the daytime using rooftop solar power can significantly reduce operational costs. "And EVs too, when charged during daytime through rooftop solar, then the cost per mile is so attractive that nobody will shift to regular vehicles," he stated.

India's Energy Sector Progress

Speaking at the CII summit, the minister said India remains in a strong position despite current global uncertainties and highlighted the country's progress in the energy sector. "India is quite safe in the current world circumstances," he said.

Joshi noted that India has achieved 288 Gigawatt renewable energy capacity and is targeting 500 GW by 2030. He said the country recently met a peak power demand of 256 GW without any issue, contrasting it with the July 2012 blackout when large parts of North India faced power outages after demand reached 123 GW.

The minister further stated that while global renewable energy investments have declined by 7 per cent according to reports, India continues to attract strong investment flows in the sector. (ANI)