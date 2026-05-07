The PMEGP scheme has established over 4 lakh micro-enterprises and generated employment for 36.33 lakh people from FY 2021-22 to FY 2025-26, exceeding its targets and utilising its full budgetary outlay of Rs 13,554.42 crore.

The Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises' flagship Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP), implemented through the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), facilitated the establishment of more than 4 lakh micro-enterprises and generated employment for around 36.33 lakh people during the 15th Finance Commission cycle from FY 2021-22 to FY 2025-26.

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According to an official release by the ministry, the scheme supported prospective entrepreneurs in setting up new micro-enterprises in the non-farm sector through Margin Money subsidy on bank loans, with a focus on self-employment generation and rural livelihoods.

Scheme Performance and Achievements

The release stated that against an approved budgetary outlay of Rs 13,554.42 crore, PMEGP achieved full utilisation of funds and facilitated the establishment of 4,03,706 micro-enterprises, exceeding the target of 4,02,000 enterprises during the period. "The programme also generated sustainable employment opportunities for approximately 36.33 lakh individuals, significantly contributing to livelihood creation and grassroots economic development across the country," the ministry said.

Focus on Inclusive Growth

The scheme also recorded significant participation from women and socially disadvantaged communities. Women beneficiaries accounted for nearly 40 per cent of the total enterprises supported under PMEGP, while around 45 per cent of the total Margin Money subsidy disbursed was provided to women entrepreneurs.

According to the ministry, approximately 54 per cent of the beneficiaries belonged to SC, ST and OBC categories, highlighting the scheme's focus on inclusive growth and social empowerment.

Boosting Rural Industrialisation

The release further noted that nearly 80 per cent of the enterprises established under PMEGP were located in rural areas, supporting rural industrialisation and balanced regional development. "The achievements during the 15th Finance Commission cycle reaffirm PMEGP's role as a key driver of micro-enterprise development and employment generation in India," the ministry said.

The ministry added that it remains committed to strengthening PMEGP further in the upcoming cycle with greater focus on innovation, scalability and wider outreach. (ANI)