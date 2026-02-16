PM Narendra Modi visited the Jio Intelligence Pavilion at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, reviewing AI solutions for various sectors. Akash Ambani briefed the PM on Jio's comprehensive AI ecosystem and its "AI for All" vision.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Jio Intelligence Pavilion at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, where he reviewed a range of AI-powered models and solutions. During the visit, the Prime Minister saw the live demonstrations of Jio AI Stack, Jio Sanskriti AI, Jio Arogya AI, Jio Shiksha, and Jio AI Home. These platforms are designed to drive enterprise intelligence, promote Indian languages and cultural content, enhance healthcare delivery, strengthen education systems, and enable AI-powered smart living.

Jio's Commitment to 'AI for All'

Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited Chairman Akash Ambani briefed the Prime Minister on Jio's comprehensive AI ecosystem and its role in accelerating digital transformation across sectors. Reiterating Jio's vision of "AI for All," the company highlighted its commitment to making advanced technologies accessible and inclusive at scale. Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani has previously emphasised that the true value of technology lies in its ability to benefit people widely and equitably.

India AI Impact Summit and Expo 2026

The India AI Impact Summit has brought together leading technology firms, innovators, and policymakers from India and around the world to explore the future of artificial intelligence.

The Prime Minister's visit to the Jio Pavilion underscored the growing role of India's private sector in shaping the country's AI landscape.

The India AI Impact Expo 2026 is being held from February 16-20, alongside the India AI Impact Summit, at Bharat Mandapam. The Expo will serve as a national demonstration of AI in action, where policy meets practice, innovation meets scale, and technology meets the everyday citizen.

Spread across 10 arenas covering more than 70,000 square metres, the Expo will bring together global technology firms, startups, academia and research institutions, Union Ministries, State Governments, and international partners.

International Pavilions and Collaboration

The Expo will also feature 13 country pavilions, showcasing international collaboration in the AI ecosystem. These include pavilions from Australia, Japan, Russia, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Serbia, Estonia, Tajikistan, and Africa.

Exhibitions and Startup Ecosystem

The Expo will host over 300 curated exhibition pavilions and live demonstrations, organised into three thematic chakras: People, Planet, and Progress.

In addition, the Expo will feature over 600 high-potential startups, many of them developing globally relevant, population-scale solutions. These startups will demonstrate working solutions that are already deployed in real-world settings.

Scale, Sessions, and Global Outreach

The India AI Impact Expo 2026 is expected to attract over 2.5 lakh visitors, including international delegates. The event aims to foster new partnerships and create business opportunities within the global AI ecosystem.

Over 500 sessions will be organised, featuring more than 3250 visionary speakers and panel members. These sessions will focus on acknowledging the transformative impact of AI across sectors and deliberating on future actions to ensure that Artificial Intelligence benefits every global citizen.