PM Modi and Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi inaugurated Maruti Suzuki's new Rs 35,000 crore vehicle manufacturing plant in Kharkhoda, Haryana. The facility will eventually produce 1 million units, making it one of the world's largest car plants.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Thursday virtually inaugurated Maruti Suzuki India's Rs 35,000 crore vehicle manufacturing facility at IMT Kharkhoda in Haryana during the India-Japan Joint Economic Forum.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"It is a great honour for us as you inaugurate our most advanced car manufacturing factory at Kharkhoda, Haryana. From current capacity of half a million unit, the plant will be further scaled to one million unit, making it one of the largest car plants of the world. It is a testament to the success of India-Japan partnership and "Make in India" initiative," Toshihiro Suzuki, Representative Director & President, Suzuki Motor Corporation.

Addressing the India-Japan Joint Economic Forum in New Delhi, he said, "It is a testament to the success of India-Japan partnership and 'Make in India' initiative. With favourable policy environment under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, Suzuki is accelerating investments, employment, export, and technologies towards Viksit Bharat journey."

Deepening India-Japan Ties

The inauguration was held as part of the India-Japan Economic Forum, as the two countries looked to deepen cooperation across manufacturing, semiconductors, artificial intelligence, clean energy and mobility. It coincided with the 16th India-Japan Annual Summit, held during Takaichi's first official visit to India as Japanese Prime Minister, from July 1 to 3.

Plant Capacity and Economic Impact

Spread across 800 acres with an integrated supplier park, the Kharkhoda facility will have an annual production capacity of 10 lakh vehicles at full scale and is expected to create more than 21,000 direct jobs.

The Kharkhoda facility is Maruti Suzuki's fourth vehicle manufacturing plant in India and has been developed as one of the company's most advanced manufacturing units. The project involves a total investment of Rs 35,000 crore and is expected to create more than 21,000 direct jobs, including employment generated through the supplier park.

The company said the plant is a key milestone towards Maruti Suzuki's target of achieving 40 lakh units of annual production capacity and is expected to further strengthen the "Make in India, Make for the World" initiative.

Focus on Advanced Manufacturing and Sustainability

The Kharkhoda plant has been designed with a strong focus on advanced manufacturing and sustainability. It features Industry 5.0-enabled manufacturing based on the principles of the "Suzuki Smart Factory" and will operate using 100 per cent renewable electricity. The facility will also include a Zero Liquid Discharge manufacturing system, 100 per cent water recycling, AI-powered human-aware collaborative robots (cobots), a biogas plant planned for commissioning during FY2026-27, an in-house solar power plant with capacity of up to 70 MW at full scale and an in-plant railway siding to support green logistics.

The Kharkhoda facility is Maruti Suzuki's fourth manufacturing facility in India after Gurugram, Manesar and Gujarat. The foundation stone for the facility was laid virtually by Prime Minister Modi in August 2022. Suzuki Motor Corporation's Indian subsidiary commenced commercial production at the plant from February 25, 2025, according to the company. (ANI)