Union Minister Piyush Goyal concluded a visit to Brussels, advancing India-EU FTA talks with a focus on farmers and MSMEs. He also visited Liechtenstein to discuss the operationalisation of the India-EFTA trade pact and boost investment.

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, concluded his two-day visit to Brussels a decisive step forward in the India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations. The Commerce Minister was in Brussels on 8 and 9 January, and held a series of high-level dialogues with Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security, Maros Sefcovic, where both the leaders provided guidance to negotiating teams to resolve pending issues and expedite the agreement.

India-EU FTA Negotiations Progress in Brussels

Discussions centred on the proposed India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA), with both sides underlining the importance of protecting the interests of farmers and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), while enabling Indian industries to integrate more deeply into global supply chains.

"In continuation of our efforts to secure a mutually beneficial India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA), I held high-level talks with the EU Trade and Economic Security Commissioner, Mr. Maros Sefcovic, in Brussels. During this dialogue, we deliberated across key areas of the proposed agreement. We reaffirmed our commitment to a rules-based trading framework and a modern economic partnership that safeguards the interests of farmers and MSMEs while integrating Indian industries into global supply chains," Goyal had said in a post on X.

Minister Goyal and Commissioner Sefcovic carried out detailed deliberations across key areas of the proposed agreement. Both sides took note of the steady progress achieved across various negotiating tracks including Market Access for Goods, Rules of Origin, Services etc, a statement from Ministry of Commerce said.

The Ministerial-level discussions reaffirmed the strong political resolve on either side to address pending issues through constructive engagement. Both sides emphasized the strategic importance of concluding a fair, balanced, and ambitious agreement that aligns with their shared values, economic priorities, and commitment to a rules-based trading framework, it added.

The Ministerial engagement was preceded by high-level discussions between Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal and the Director-General for Trade, European Commission, Sabine Weyand, on 6-7 January 2026. The meetings focused on stocktaking the progress achieved across various negotiating tracks. The officials worked to "narrow divergences" and ensure clarity on outstanding issues, clearing the path for the Ministerial dialogue.

Goyal Strengthens India-EFTA Ties in Liechtenstein

Ahead of the Brussels meeting, Goyal visited Liechtenstein, where he chaired a business roundtable with leaders of leading Liechtenstein companies. The discussions focused on the implementation of the India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA). The visit was significant as it marked the first time an Indian Cabinet Minister travelled to Liechtenstein, reflecting the deepening of bilateral economic ties following the operationalisation of the landmark trade pact.

Goyal highlighted that the India-EFTA TEPA goes beyond trade liberalisation and provides a framework for promoting investment, technology collaboration, skill development, and resilient value chains. He invited Liechtenstein companies to explore opportunities in India, particularly in light of the $100 billion investment commitment by EFTA nations.

Meeting with Hilti Group

Minister also toured the headquarters of the Hilti Group and met its CEO, Jahangir Doongaji. Discussions focused on enhancing localisation, increasing value addition, and scaling global shipments from India.

With Hilti's presence in India's construction sector for over 25 years, the talks also covered technology collaboration to support safer and smarter infrastructure, aligned with India's manufacturing and export growth objectives.

Talks with Liechtenstein's Prime Minister

Minister Goyal also met Liechtenstein's Prime Minister Brigitte Haas to discuss strengthening economic and investment ties under the India-EFTA TEPA. The two leaders explored cooperation in skill development, vocational training, and industry-academia linkages, combining India's young workforce with Liechtenstein's advanced industrial capabilities. (ANI)

