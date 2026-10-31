Union Minister Piyush Goyal has urged FMCG companies to expand the ONDC DigiDukaan initiative across India to digitize kirana stores, improve supply chain efficiency, and simplify procurement processes for retailers nationwide.

Expanding ONDC DigiDukaan Across India

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has urged fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies to work together to expand ONDC's DigiDukaan initiative across India, calling for wider digital adoption among kirana retailers to simplify procurement, improve transparency and free up working capital. Goyal chaired a roundtable with over 40 industry leaders under the Bharat Commerce Chintan Shivir to discuss ways to strengthen India's general trade ecosystem through digital procurement and improved supply-chain efficiency, according to a release by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Focus on Digital Transformation

In a post on X following the meeting, Goyal said the discussions focused on “expanding digital technology adoption among Kirana retailers, enhancing market access & improving supply chain efficiency”. He also emphasised the need for collaboration among industry stakeholders to build an inclusive and digitally empowered retail ecosystem. “ONDC’s DigiDukaan shows that when open digital infrastructure is built around the needs of the small retailer, adoption follows,” Goyal said at the roundtable.

Strategic Goals for Kirana Retailers

He urged the FMCG industry to work together to take the initiative to every corner of the country, adding that simpler and more transparent procurement could help kirana retailers free up working capital and grow. The discussions also focused on developing a common digital identity for kirana retailers, creating shared logistics and micro-warehousing facilities, and improving access to formal credit through digital procurement and transaction records. Participants further discussed simplifying technology integration for FMCG companies and distributors and aligning commercial incentives to encourage wider adoption.

Performance and Future Outlook

According to the ministry, DigiDukaan had connected more than 21,000 retailers with over 450 brands across Hyderabad, Jaipur and Mumbai as of September 2026, compared with over 12,000 retailers in the previous quarter. In Hyderabad, more than 16,000 retailers have been onboarded, with monthly repeat ordering rates of 73-78 per cent. An initial ONDC study also found that 40 per cent of surveyed retailers reported lower inventory holdings for products procured through the platform.

ONDC Managing Director and CEO Vibhor Jain said DigiDukaan aims to digitise kirana stores as buyers while strengthening, rather than replacing, the existing distributor network. For its next phase, ONDC plans to deepen brand and distributor participation in Mumbai, particularly North Mumbai, while strengthening operations in existing markets.