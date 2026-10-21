Union Minister Piyush Goyal is leading a delegation of 100 businesses to Germany and the Netherlands from Oct 22-27. The visit will focus on expanding bilateral trade, strengthening investment, and exploring cooperation in key sectors.

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will lead a delegation of around 100 businesses and startups to Germany and the Netherlands from October 22 to 27 to strengthen trade and investment ties, explore new business opportunities and expand industrial and technological cooperation, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said on Wednesday.

The visit will focus on expanding bilateral trade, strengthening investment partnerships and exploring cooperation in areas such as advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence, green mobility, clean technology, renewable energy and logistics.

Goyal's Germany Itinerary

During his visit to Germany from October 22 to 24, Goyal will participate in the Berlin Global Dialogue, where he will engage with international policymakers and global business leaders to highlight India's macroeconomic stability, manufacturing capabilities and role in building resilient global supply chains.

On the sidelines of the event, Goyal will hold high-level bilateral meetings with Germany's Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy and the Economic and Financial Policy Advisor and G7/G20 Sherpa at the Federal Chancellery. The discussions will focus on strengthening trade and investment links, accelerating technological and industrial cooperation, and exploring market access and investment opportunities arising from the ongoing India-European Union Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations.

Sectoral Roundtables and Investment Discussions

According to the ministry, the visit aims to explore new avenues for cooperation between Indian and German businesses across several sectors. The Indian business delegation will participate in sectoral roundtables with German chief executive officers and Indian business representatives. The discussions will cover automotive, advanced manufacturing, infrastructure and energy, information technology, artificial intelligence and services, as well as agri-food, consumer goods, textiles, healthcare, pharmaceuticals and wellness.

The delegation will also take part in an India-Germany Investment Roundtable organised with Germany Trade & Invest (GTAI) to discuss opportunities for Indian businesses to invest and establish operations in Germany. In addition, the delegation will interact with German innovation and research institutions and think tanks on industrial transformation, deep technology, microelectronics, skills development, trade, investment and resilient supply chains.

Engagements in the Netherlands

After completing the Germany leg, Goyal will visit the Netherlands from October 24 to 27. In The Hague, he will hold bilateral ministerial meetings with the Dutch Minister of Economic Affairs and Climate and the Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation. The meetings will focus on expanding trade channels and exploring cooperation in green transition initiatives.

Goyal will also engage with the King's Commissioner of North Holland and members of the Dutch Parliament's committees on foreign trade and European affairs.

Logistics and Business Forum

The Indian business delegation will visit the Port of Rotterdam on October 25 to study its logistics and supply chain infrastructure.

On October 26, Goyal will address businesses from India and the Netherlands at the India-Netherlands Business Forum in The Hague, alongside the Dutch Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation. The forum will be followed by six parallel sectoral roundtables and business-to-business networking sessions covering agri-food and food processing, high technology and innovation, sustainability and renewable energy, logistics and supply chain connectivity, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, textiles, engineering goods and services.

The ministry said the visit is aimed at deepening strategic economic partnerships and advancing industrial and technological collaboration between India and the two European countries.